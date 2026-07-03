Giants Insider Reveals Previously Unknown Detail in Joe Schoen’s New Contract

The New York Giants inked general manager Joe Schoen to a new contract extension in May, surely to the chagrin of some fans.

Schoen’s new contract gave him long-term security, as he was heading into the final year of his deal.

Typically, the lengths and details of an NFL executive’s contract aren’t made known to the public, but it seems like the Giants general manager’s has made it into the hands of longtime reporter Gary Myers.

“Here’s some @Giants news on a hot summer day: According to a very reliable source, GM Joe Schoen’s recently signed new contract is a four-year deal through the 2029 season. He had one year left on his old deal,” Myers wrote in a post on X.

“John Harbaugh has a five-year contract. Giants ownership made it clear that Schoen was remaining as GM during interview process for new coach but length of contract confirms that Harbaugh is very comfortable working with him, as he’s publicly stated.”

Despite rumors about Schoen taking a step back in the organization, it seems he’s in it for the long haul, just like John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh Publicly Supportive of Joe Schoen

New York Giants fans have likely grown weary of Schoen over the course of his tenure in New York, due to some poor draft classes and lousy free agency signings.

But it seems he’s safe in the meantime with Harbaugh, and the Giants’ coveted new head coach has been nothing but positive when speaking with the press.

When asked about Schoen’s extension during OTA’s, Harbaugh spoke about how well the two work together, but stressed it was ownership’s decision.

“I was happy. He’s a good guy. I enjoy working with him. I’m looking forward to what we all can do together. That’s a good thing. They (ownership) asked me if I liked Joe (Schoen) and if he did a good job,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“I said yeah. It’s the decision of the people I respect. I respect the ownership group.

That’s their call, and they made it. I respect it. I think it’s a good decision.

I agree with it. I think that’s good.”

Joe Schoen’s 2026 Offseason

While you can certainly point to some of Schoen’s previous offseasons as poor, this most recent one may have set the New York Giants up for success.

Of course, there’s no way to know for sure until the players actually take the field, but free agency brought in several new starters on both sides of the ball, and the two first-round picks are expected to be cornerstones for years to come.

Trading former All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was a tough pill to swallow for fans, but you can’t deny the team got a solid return.

The feather in his cap, though? Finding a way to lure Harbaugh in and convincing him the two could work together.

Fans are hoping this will be the start of a new era with the Super Bowl-winning coach in charge, and Schoen has to at least get some credit for that.