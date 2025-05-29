Recent Giants Draft Flop Under ‘Most Pressure’ Heading Into OTAs

The New York Giants reported for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 27, marking the start of camp season for Big Blue.

And ahead of training camp and the eventual 53-man roster cutdown, recent NYG draft pick and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was highlighted as one of the Giants players who is under the “most pressure” to earn a role this spring and summer.

NorthJersey.com Giants reporter Art Stapleton listed Hyatt, among a few other teammates, on May 27.

“Hyatt turns 24 in September, and like [center John Michael] Schmitz, the Giants anticipated the former third-round pick they moved up to select two years ago having a much bigger role at this point,” Stapleton noted on Tuesday. “Some of the blame for Hyatt’s lack of production 8-catch season from last fall can be attributed to the Giants’ struggles at quarterback, with four different players getting snaps at the position.”

The reporter added that “the lack of a vertical game within the offense takes away Hyatt’s greatest strength.” Although that could change with a deep-ball specialist like Russell Wilson under center.

“[Hyatt’s] inability to show other parts of his game, all the while with Darius Slayton proving to be more reliable, has essentially turned Hyatt into somewhat of an afterthought,” Stapleton went on. “Sure, there is a modicum of hope with moon ball king Russell Wilson expected to start the season as QB1. Yet Slayton earned a contract extension and the Giants could wind up signing Gabe Davis, who visited and is plenty familiar with Daboll and Schoen from their time in Buffalo.”

Stapleton doesn’t believe Hyatt’s “body of work” provides much trade value either. Leading him to conclude that “these next few months should be significant in determining whether he has a role here moving forward.”

Jalin Hyatt Has Positive First Practice at Giants OTAs

It was a positive first full day of practice for Hyatt on May 28, as he was able to haul in multiple touchdowns during a slew of red zone drills.

Stapleton relayed Hyatt’s top highlight on X, which was an end zone connection with rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

“Jalin Hyatt [made a] leaping touchdown grab from Jaxson Dart on [a] crosser along [the] back of [the] end zone in goal line drills,” Stapleton reported. “Good throw with some juice, better catch as [the] rookie QB gets a rep with the first team offense.”

The key takeaway here is that this wasn’t just some fly route where Hyatt burnt coverage; it was a short-yardage situation that required the wideout to find space and make a play inside a much tighter window of space.

That’s the Hyatt the Giants have yet to see, and that’s what the youngster must prove he can do this summer.

Can Russell Wilson Help Unlock Jalin Hyatt at Giants Camp?

Although Dart has the focus of fans, Wilson could be the key for Hyatt to win a roster spot in 2025.

The veteran’s style of play lines up with the third-year wide receiver’s greatest strengths, and it’ll be Wilson who attempts to unlock the disappointing draft pick with Malik Nabers sidelined to start OTAs.

That gives Hyatt more run with the ones, aka Wilson. And that’s good news for the struggling playmaker overall.

If he can flash throughout OTAs and minicamp, the Giants may pass on another veteran addition like Davis before training camp. At that point, there would be very little stopping Hyatt from securing a depth role behind Nabers, Slayton and slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.