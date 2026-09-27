Giants’ HC Updates Jameis Winston’s Status as Starter After 0 TD Performance

Jameis Winston just led a New York Giants’ offense that couldn’t score a touchdown against the winless Tennessee Titans, so head coach John Harbaugh had plenty to say about the veteran backup continuing as his starting quarterback.

Winston got the start for an unconvincing 12-7 win over the Titans on Sunday, September 27 because knee surgery had already ended dynamic, young starter Jaxson Dart’s season.

This was a chance for Winston to prove the Giants are in safe hands, but he did anything but during a miserable performance at rain-soaked MetLife Stadium. Instead, Winston led an offense that mustered only four field goals.

It marked the second-straight below-par showing from Winston after his dire cameo against the Los Angeles Rams, following Dart’s injury in Week 2. So it made sense Harbaugh was quickly asked if Winston will keep the starting job, especially amid rumors the Giants are considering half a dozen veteran quarterbacks to add to the roster.

Harbaugh simply answered “yes” when asked if Winston will still be Big Blue’s QB1 for the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The Giants’ boss was also blunt about how Winston’s performance against the Titans will impact the team’s plans at football’s most important position, stating, “not at all.”

That’s a tough sell after Winston toiled against one of the NFL’s worst teams.

Jameis Winston Won, But Nobody’s Convinced

Winston’s not convincing anybody the Giants can keep winning with him at the controls. Not after he took three sacks against the Titans and averaged just 5.36 yards per completion.

Harbaugh didn’t sound worried about the numbers when he assured reporters his QB2 “did what was required” to win the game, per Raanan.

That’s classic coach speak from an experienced sideline general who knows how to sell the result. Honestly though, one ugly victory over the struggling Titans at home can’t mask the clear flaws undermining the Giants’ offense. Even allowing for doubts about the health of Winston’s arm entering Week 3.

Those faults included Winston consistently missing key targets in the passing game. Like when Raanan noticed two balls “thrown behind Isaiah Likely.”

The latter looked like a future Hall of Famer when he combined with Dart to torment the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Things are different for roving tight end Likely and other Giants’ receivers with Winston in the lineup.

That difference means Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen raiding the QB market is inevitable.

Giants Will Stay on Hunt for Quarterback Help

The Giants are going to sign another quarterback. It’s only a matter of timing, method and identifying the right passer.

Harbaugh could reunite with any one of two of his favorite signal-callers from his days in charge of the Baltimore Ravens. Alternatively, Schoen can explore a trade for more than one former first-round draft pick.

Having this many options means the Giants are in a good spot, despite Winston’s erratic performances. What’s clear is Harbaugh and Schoen can’t simply leave the journeyman backup in place.

Not without adding more credible competition than a one-start deputy and an All-Pro being moved out of position.