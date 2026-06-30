Jaxson Dart Learning 2 New Skills from Giants ‘Enhancement’ Guru

His quest to get better has New York Giants’ second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart learning two new skills from an in-house “enhancement” guru with a staggering record for improving some of the best passers in NFL history.

Dart’s focus is literally the key to renowned quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan’s approach to making the first-round pick from last year’s draft a more accurate and decisive signal-caller.

Callahan has told Dart where he needs to improve, and Big Blue’s QB1 is already taking the lesson on board. Dart explained he is beginning “from a footwork standpoint, being able to be cleaner throughout my reads,” per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Dart knows better footwork “starts with your eyes, making sure they’re in the right spots.” Stapleton noted how “that’s been a significant teaching point for Dart with new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan.”

The latter’s track record should give the Giants confidence his plan for Dart can work and fix the 23-year-old’s guilty pleasure.

Jaxson Dart Should Trust Brian Callahan

Encouraging Dart to not hold onto the ball for so long in the pocket is a point of emphasis for the Giants this offseason. It’s how Callahan can show his value by emphasizing a pair of core skill, “eye discipline and footwork. Matching the two given route concepts and the ask on certain plays will allow for quicker and more decisive play from the pocket,” according to Stapleton.

Dart won’t find a better teacher because, as Stapleton pointed out, “Callahan’s strength has been in his enhancement of quarterbacks. Including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford and three-time Pro Bowler Joe Burrow.

Callahan “was a part of the staff in Denver that maximized Manning’s skill in a 55-touchdown season. Stafford took off in the two years he worked with Callahan in Detroit – remember, this was pre-Super Bowl champ Stafford with the Rams – by throwing 53 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions. And Burrow’s first four years in which he reached a Super Bowl and an AFC title game, Callahan was his QB muse.”

Getting Dart up to speed as a more astute quarterback, decisive with his reads and quicker with his throws, is a tricky balancing act. The Giants want the former Ole Miss standout to get comfortable within the confines of a pro system, but they can’t negate his natural flair for playing off-script.

Dart’s talents as a dual-threat playmaker still need to be indulged, but it’s up to Callahan to teach him to be more selective about when to run and when to respect the integrity of the pocket. Trusting field vision more than his legs can be taught, but Dart will also benefit from the other ways the Giants are safeguarding his development.

Giants Committed to Making Life Easier for QB1

Hiring Callahan was just one way new Giants head coach John Harbaugh put a stronger structure around Dart. Harbaugh also hired a new offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, whom Stapleton credited for “innovative design of the offense.”

Nagy’s work developing Patrick Mahomes, the deluxe freelancing quarterback of his era, for the Kansas City Chiefs bodes well for Dart. It means the Giants will likely make room for Dart’s own improv skills.

That allowance can help Dart overcome any problems adjusting to the new offense. So can the presence of longtime Harbaugh ally Greg Roman as run-game coordinator.

Roman’s history designing power-based, run-heavy attacks will protect Dart from having to try and force big plays. Letting the ground game do the heavy lifting is another compelling reason Dart should become a more patient and efficient QB in Year 2.