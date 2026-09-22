Giants’ Jaxson Dart Gets ‘Positive’ Injury Diagnosis After Scary Knee Injury

New York Giants fans held their breath on Monday night when hopeful franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with what looked like an incredibly concerning knee injury.

Dart would not return to the game, and backup quarterback Jameis Winston closed out the game en route to a 28-6 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

Giants fans are likely more concerned with Dart’s injury status rather than the outcome of the game, though, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that expectation late on Monday evening.

“#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL based on the initial exams, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X.

“X-Rays were negative and the MRI is coming Tuesday. Dart is expected to miss some time, though in general, positive news.”