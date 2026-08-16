Giants’ GM Will ‘Continue to Look for’ Preseason Signings at ‘Thin’ Position

Joe Schoen saw enough in the New York Giants’ first game of the 2026 NFL preseason to know the team still needs signings to bolster a “thin” position. The general manager promised to “continue” scouring free agency for veteran help.

Schoen was referring to defensive tackle after watching an unheralded group toil during a 13-10 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 15. The GM revealed “That’s going to be a position we’re going to continue to look for and see if we can upgrade moving throughout the final countdown,” per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Second-year D-tackle Darius Alexander’s performance prompted the discussion about depth along the interior of the Giants’ defensive front. Schoen admitted the third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft “has stepped up and made a couple plays,” but Carroll took a differing view of Alexander’s showing.

She believes Alexander’s stock tumbled, even after he sacked Vikings’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Alexander needs some positive reviews while he’s changing his role in new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s schemes.

Wilson is finding more ways to use the players up front after the Giants lost a ton of marquee talent at the position this offseason.

Joe Schoen Won’t Ignore Roster Soft Spot

Trading formidable nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals left an All-Pro shaped hole at the heart of the Giants’ front seven. Lawrence leaving town was compounded by versatile veteran Roy Robertson-Harris suffering a torn Achilles during OTAs.

That’s the backdrop for the Giants constructing a shaky depth chart at defensive tackle. Replacing Lawrence was never going to be easy, but 32-year-old D.J. Reader at least remains a competent run-stuffer and double-team magnet over the ball.

The rest of the Giants’ moves at the position have involved adding journeymen. Players like Leki Fotu and Josh Tupou.

They both started against the Vikings, but Big Blue’s defense was far from dominant up front. This makeshift group yielded 111 yards on the ground, while not enough pressure was applied to Minnesota quarterbacks Carson Wentz, McCarthy, Kyler Murray and Max Brosmer.

The brief heat came from the lineman the Giants are counting on the most to make a leap this year.

Darius Alexander Still Trying to Prove Himself to Giants

Alexander has a hard time convincing the Giants to unleash his versatile skill-set since entering the pros. His task won’t get any easier after still being on the field during the third quarter against the Vikings, usually a time when those fighting for roster spots populate the lineup.

Alexander’s presence proved two things. First, Wilson still needs to see more to be convinced about the 25-year-old’s potential. Watching Alexander play cleanup to take down McCarthy, after rookie linebacker Jack Kelly blitzed to collapse the pocket, wasn’t enough for Wilson.

Alexander staying on the field also underscored the Giants’ lack of depth at a key position. Schoen can solve the problem by returning to the veteran market, where some intriguing names remain available.

Former second-round pick Eddie Goldman, who worked out for the Giants in May, could still help. So could Brent Urban, who played for Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants won’t get younger, nor more dynamic by adding another free-agent defensive tackle or two. At least Schoen can flesh out a rotation undermined by a paucity of proven options.