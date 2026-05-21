Giants HC John Harbaugh Warned to Change Jaxson Dart Plan

John Harbaugh’s chances of quickly turning around the New York Giants depend on having the right plan for developing second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach is already being warned to change the strategy for Big Blue’s raw, but gifted, running and throwing playmaker at football’s most important position.

The note of caution comes from Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. He believes “Dart was running around like he was a fullback last season, suffering injuries, constantly in the blue medical tent. You kind of gotta reel him in if you’re John Harbaugh, because the success of your tenure in New York rests on the shoulders, or the arm, of Jaxson Dart.”

This is far from the first time the Giants have been warned about needing to teach Dart to take less punishment. Even the signal-caller’s own teammates want him to be smarter and more selective about how and when he runs.

What’s more “encouraging” this time is Sullivan’s belief in what former Baltimore Ravens head coach Harbaugh “did the year Lamar Jackson was becoming the full-time starter. Basically revamped the entire offense, and we saw him cater to a mobile, dual-threat quarterback, and really, was able to keep Lamar Jackson relatively healthy throughout his tenure there.”

Dart following Harbaugh’s blueprint for Jackson will be easier thanks to the Giants hiring a key former Ravens assistant. Yet, it’s another member of Harbaugh’s staff who can have a bigger impact on how Dart adjusts his game in Year 2.

John Harbaugh Can Change Jaxson Dart for the Better

Jackson became NFL MVP for the first time in 2019, when Harbaugh and Baltimore OC Greg Roman were at the controls. They called a scheme based on heavy running, play-action passing and read-option concepts.

Roman’s influence will be key for Dart, now the 53-year-old is set to control one phase of a new-look Giants offense. The other will belong to ex-Kansas City Chiefs coordinator Matt Nagy.

He helped refine Patrick Mahomes’ mercurial, off-script talents, and Nagy is already being challenged to get creative to help Dart. That will be easier if the Giants can put a full contingent of dynamic skill players around the 23-year-old.

Giants Need Healthy Supporting Cast for Budding Star QB

Scheme can only do so much for Dart, who will also need game-breaking weapons to get and stay healthy. Players like smash-mouth running back Cam Skattebo, who is boldly targeting an early return from the dislocated ankle that curtailed his promising 2025 rookie campaign.

Skattebo appears primed to break a significant statistical barrier once he’s up to speed in Harbaugh and Roman’s offense, but Dart will also be counting on a strong comeback from another key player.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers can change the game for Dart as a multi-faceted pass-catcher defenses fear. Provided Nabers is fully recovered from the latest knee surgery he’s undergone since tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of last season.

Having a receiver he trusts to turn even bad throws into positive gains, as well as a running back he can hand the ball to for the tough yards, will only encourage Dart to trust his arm more and stay within the cosy confines of the Harbaugh protection plan.