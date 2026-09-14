John Mara Sends Strong Message to John Harbaugh After First Giants Win

It really is a new era for the New York Giants. For the first time in what feels like forever for longtime fans, they were able to open their season with a victory.

The fact that it came at home and on national television against a hated rival like the Dallas Cowboys makes it all the sweeter.

It was a resounding 28-20 victory for Big Blue, the first of the John Harbaugh era. While it ended up being a one-score game, it never felt particularly in reach for Dallas.

The Giants dominated thoroughly, particularly on offense. The Cowboys’ defense couldn’t get off the field, and New York essentially moved the ball at will.

Harbaugh is getting a lot of credit for the triumphant win, and rightfully so, and he got a major vote of confidence from his boss.

John Mara Gifts John Harbaugh With Game Ball After Giants Win

In the New York Giants locker room after the win over the Dallas Cowboys, there was raucous celebration.

After all, as previously mentioned, it had been a while since a Giants’ Week 1 statement win like that.

Owner John Mara stepped into the middle of the room to award Harbaugh a game ball, his first as head coach of Big Blue.

“We’ve got one more game ball, for his first victory as New York Giants head coach,” Mara said, as the players erupted into cheers. The long-time owner personally handed the football to Harbaugh.

#Giants owner John Mara gave HC John Harbaugh a game ball after his first win with the organization. “I was overconfident. I really was. And I was right!” https://t.co/9XK0FvQyFn pic.twitter.com/OkX2rbqrrm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2026

“I was overconfident,” Harbaugh told his players. “I really was overconfident. I was right! And I was right! That’s how you close out a football game.”

Clearly, this win meant a lot not only to the fans but to the people inside the building as well. It’s really starting to feel like the tides are changing in New York, and that’s thanks to Harbaugh.

It may have been his 194th victory as an NFL head coach, including the postseason, but this one sure meant a lot considering the recent franchise turmoil of the Giants.

John Harbaugh Explains How Special This Giants Win Was

Don’t let me tell you that, though. Hear it from the New York Giants head coach himself, who, despite his previous successes in the NFL, feels the fact that this win just means more.

“My dad always says that. He’ll say this in the car on the way home… he’ll say, ‘John, you’ve never had a better win than that.’ He says it every time, you know, and I’m going to tell you, I think this time it might be true. But this was really special because these guys, these players… just try to do the right thing every single day,” Harbaugh said via the team website.

“This crowd, I’m telling you, man, the parking lot. The parking lot was off the chain driving in here… And then the stadium was just absolutely electric from beginning to end. The sideline was electric before the game. I mean the whole thing was just quite an environment. It was really great to be a part of it and to see our guys step up in that environment, to handle all that and to focus on the football.”

Hopefully, this is the start of something new for the Giants. They felt like a rudderless organization for too long, cycling through head coaches and general managers.

Finally, they have the right guy in charge at the top, and he seems to be leading them towards a brighter future.