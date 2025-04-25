Traits ‘Reminiscent of’ Josh Allen Led Giants to Jaxson Dart Pick: Report

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll finally hitched their wagon to a quarterback prospect as the New York Giants traded up to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft — and part of the reported reason they chose Dart were traits “reminiscent of” Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen.

No, the 6-foot-2 Dart doesn’t have Allen’s size, physicality or tank-like ability when scrambling, but there were a couple of things about the incoming rookie that reminded Daboll and Schoen of their former quarterback in Buffalo, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Some more context on why the Giants traded up to get Jaxson Dart, from multiple sources,” Schultz relayed on April 25. “[He is a] culture builder and competitor — reminiscent of Josh Allen in terms of guys wanting to play for him. He may be 21 years old, but leads like he’s 35.”

On a similar note, Schultz also noted Dart’s “elite leadership skills” as another reason Big Blue committed multiple picks to drafting him.

“Dart was a key cog helping [head coach] Lane Kiffin recruit the portal at Ole Miss — watching film, making phone calls, texting, organizing dinners,” the insider explained. Adding that the “Giants felt ‘even more comfortable with Dart once the helmet came off’ [because he] commands a room.”

Along with Allen, Schultz reported that the Giants saw some Bo Nix in Dart. It feels noteworthy that Schoen and Daboll passed on Nix in 2024, but apparently, they feel Dart is “comparable to Bo Nix in terms of downfield touch throws.”

Finally, Schultz stated that “Brian Daboll quickly realized Dart had the ‘heater’ in his [passing] arsenal, [and that his] arm is more than strong enough.”

‘Driving Force’ Behind Giants Trading Up for Quarterback Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft

Along with all the traits Schultz listed above, the FOX Sports insider confirmed that Daboll was the “driving force” in the Giants trading up for Dart.

“I’m told Daboll was a key driving force behind New York trading back into the first round to take him,” Schultz relayed earlier on April 25. “He loves Dart’s toughness and playmaking ability, while believing he possesses the perfect mentality to thrive in a major media market.”

This piece of information jives with a pre-draft update from SNY’s Connor Hughes.

“Jaxson Dart is a name to watch for the Giants as a trade-up option on Thursday,” Hughes accurately reported on April 21. “Sources I touched base with said he’s someone Brian Daboll is high on — most out of QBs other than Cam Ward. Among [the] qualities Daboll values in QBs is toughness. Dart has that.”

Toughness certainly seems to be a theme of this QB selection. As well as competitiveness.

On the latter, Schultz quoted an anonymous source, who said: “[Dart] has to win at everything. Not just football. Can be a card game, ping-pong, pickleball, basketball, Charades, doesn’t matter. The dude has to win.”

Giants Expected to Start Russell Wilson in 2025, But How Long Will He Last Before Jaxson Dart Takes Over?

According to Hughes, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is still the Giants’ starter.

“Brian Daboll reiterated that after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft,” Hughes said on April 25. “That’s because Wilson is a been-there, done-that veteran who the team believes gives them the best chance to win.”

Opinions vary on just how long Wilson will last as QB1, however.

Hughes appeared to lean toward moving on from Wilson sooner rather than later in this post.

“OK. Sure. That’s absolutely the case now, but Wilson’s placement on the depth chart should be lightly etched in pencil,” Hughes argued. “He no longer matters in the grand scheme of things, not really. Everything became about Jaxson Dart the moment the Giants traded up and turned in a draft card with his name on it Thursday night. Do not rush him, but the quarterback job should be his the moment he is ready. The future can’t begin soon enough for New York.”

On the flip side, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan reminded why the Giants might have a longer developmental plan in place under offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

“Something to keep in mind with Jaxson Dart: Mike Kafka was in charge of Patrick Mahomes’ developmental program as a rookie in KC,” Raanan wrote. “Can see him doing something similar [with] Dart + Giants. Have spoken to people who interviewed Kafka for jobs and they said his plan was VERY impressive.”

Mahomes practically redshirted his entire rookie campaign. While Allen started 11 games as a rookie, appearing in 12.

With a quarterback prospect as young as Dart, a more patient approach could be wise. Having said that, how much patience will Schoen and Daboll afford the youngster with their jobs potentially on the line in 2025?