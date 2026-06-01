Giants Reunion With Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Another Step: Report

After months of rumors about a reunion, the New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seem to be taking another step in the right direction.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Sunday evening that the Giants will be working out the veteran free agent on Monday.

It’s the second time this offseason New York has hosted their former first-round draft pick for a tryout, the first coming on April 20.

The news comes shortly after the Giants lost wide receiver Gunner Olszewski to a torn Achilles during OTAs.

As Schultz pointed out, the injury may have opened the door for a long-time fan favorite to make his return to the team that drafted him.

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Left Things ‘Unfinished’

Beckham appeared at Brian Burns’ charity softball game over the weekend, an event attended by many members of the New York Giants organization.

In an interview with the New York Post’s Brandon London, he spoke about his possible return and the warm fan reaction he received from Giants fans at Burns’ event.

“Man, it feels great. You know, it’s a place I never wanted to leave. And it’s just a special place in my heart, just to see all of these Big Blue jerseys, just hoping for the best,” Beckham told London.

“God had placed a special purpose and journey for me, and just being able to spend that time away, just made me realize some things. I left some things unfinished. Hopefully, we’ll see what He got working out.”

Beckham, the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is clearly itching to get back to New York.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played football since the 2024 season, having last been a member of the Miami Dolphins.

In nine games, Beckham caught nine passes for 55 yards, not the greatest most recent sample size.

Regardless, there’s no question he wouldn’t be a cheap signing. The 10-year journeyman would likely only command the veteran’s minimum salary, something the Giants could certainly afford.

It will come down to the workout set to take place on Monday, and if he shows New York’s coaching staff he still has some juice left in the tank.

Giants Need Veteran Depth at WR

After the unfortunate season-ending loss to Olszewski, it’s fair to point out that the New York Giants need some more bodies at wide receiver.

Star pass catcher Malik Nabers isn’t practicing right now; he’s still recovering from the brutal knee injury he suffered early last season.

The latest updates haven’t been great; he had to get a second surgery, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, and may not be ready to see the field until closer to the regular season.

Right now, Jaxson Dart is throwing to the likes of veterans Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, and rookie Malachi Fields in OTAs.

Adding Beckham to that mix wouldn’t be an earth-shattering move, but it would make the Giants better overall at wide receiver.

We’ll see if the two sides will put pen to paper over the next few weeks.