Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Posts Cryptic Message Ahead of Do-or-Die Season

The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option of former first-round edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux this May, but they did so after practically replacing him long-term with both Brian Burns and Abdul Carter over the past two offseasons.

Despite that not-so-subtle messaging from the Giants, Thibodeaux shared the following quote on X on May 19, ahead of mandatory minicamp and a very important 2025 campaign.

Light may guide, but a king is born in the dark pic.twitter.com/TqOX32IQEu — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) May 19, 2025

“Light may guide, but a king is born in the dark,” Thibodeaux wrote, while also including a photo of him bringing down Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Although it’s unclear what Thibodeaux meant by this cryptic post, the quote can be loosely translated to imply that challenges and “darkness” can lead to the birth of something significant or transformative.

Or in other words, perhaps Thibodeaux believes this trying offseason could bring out the best in him as a player.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Called Biggest ‘Loser’ of Giants’ Offseason

On May 6, The Athletic’s NYG beat writer Dan Duggan published a post-draft article identifying the biggest winners and losers of the Giants’ offseason. Thibodeaux headlined the “losers” section.

“Something has to give with the team’s trio of edge rushers,” Duggan reasoned. “The Giants traded for Brian Burns and gave him a $141 million contract last offseason. They took Carter with the No. 3 pick this offseason. That figures to leave Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, as the odd man out eventually.”

“There will be no major changes immediately,” the beat reporter acknowledged. “The Giants exercised Thibodeaux’s $14.8 million fifth-year option for the 2026 season, but they’ll likely reassess next offseason after seeing how the three edge rushers blend.”

“It’s hard to envision the Giants giving Thibodeaux the type of payday he’ll be seeking with so much invested in Burns and Carter,” Duggan finally concluded. Predicting: “In the short term, someone’s playing time is going to be reduced to create opportunities for Carter. The Giants will likely lighten the load of both veterans, but Thibodeaux’s days of playing 80 percent of the snaps are surely over.”

How Will the Giants Utilize Kayvon Thibodeaux Following the Abdul Carter Addition?

The Giants have spared no expense fortifying the defensive trenches in 2025.

Carter was the big addition, but he isn’t the only new face competing for a role in this area. Big Blue also brought in free agents Chauncey Golston, Roy Robertson-Harris, Jeremiah Ledbetter and Victor Dimukeje — who suffered an injury.

On top of that, they spent a third-round pick on Darius Alexander after drafting Carter at No. 3 overall.

And that’s before you factor in holdovers like Burns, Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, Elijah Chatman, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley, D.J. Davidson, Tomon Fox and more.

It’s unclear exactly how Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will mix and match all of these DL and OLB pieces in 2025, but Thibodeaux may switch from a three-down player to more of a specialist in certain situations.

As Duggan alluded, a lower snap count could lead to a lack of production, considering Thibodeaux has mostly been a volume producer throughout his NFL career. Having said that, it’s also possible that a fresher Thibodeaux serves as a more efficient and effective pass rusher.

Either outcome feels plausible, but one thing’s for sure: 2025 is a do-or-die campaign for the former first-rounder.