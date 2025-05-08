Giants Free Agent Signing Expected to ‘Miss Time’ After Torn Pec: Report

The New York Giants have already lost one of their free agent signings to injury, although the setback occurred at an area of strength.

“Edge rusher Victor Dimukeje tore his pec during offseason workouts with the Giants, per sources,” ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan reported on May 8. “He’s going to miss time as a result. Dimukeje was a free-agent signing this offseason.”

Dimukeje was one of the more under-the-radar pickups this spring, overshadowed by a more prominent edge rusher signing like Chauncey Golston and, of course, first-round draft pick Abdul Carter.

A former sixth-round selection of the Arizona Cardinals, Dimukeje flashed potential as a part-time starter in 2023, recording all four of his sacks plus a forced fumble and 5 tackles for a loss. He followed that up with a quiet 2024 campaign (1 forced fumble, 2 tackles for a loss and 6 QB hits over 11 appearances).

OLB Depth Is Only Silver Lining for Giants After Victor Dimukeje Injury

Training camp injuries are frustrating for players, organizations and fans. But workout injuries are even worse.

The Giants haven’t even started camp yet, and they have already lost a new addition for a prolonged period of time.

The only silver lining here is that Big Blue has plenty of outside linebackers. And in all likelihood, Dimukeje was more of a special teamer and deep reserve than a defensive contributor. Especially after the Carter pick.

The Giants will give the lion’s share of their edge rusher snaps to some combination of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and their No. 3 overall pick. Not to mention, Golston will be utilized in some capacity, either at OLB or on the defensive line.

That’s a very crowded room if the remaining players stay healthy. Having said that, it’s still a major bummer to see Dimukeje get injured before he had a chance to make his presence felt.