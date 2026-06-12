Kayvon Thibodeaux Under Fire for Inciting Fans After Knicks Win

Kayvon Thibodeaux can’t seem to stay out of the news this week.

The New York Giants EDGE came under fire from some for inciting New York fans after the New York Knicks‘ city-gripping 107-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Thibodeaux has been at the center of both trade rumors and was quoted saying he is inspired by the Giants defense being “cursed with too much talent.”

But like most of New York, Thibodeaux is also caught up in Knicks fever. The Knicks are, of course, back in the Finals for the first time in 27 years and one win from their first championship since 1973 — a 53-year drought which spans 69% of the NBA’s 80-year existence.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Under Fire for ‘Inciting Violence’

Thibodeaux has seen the raucous energy surrounding the Knicks, particularly outside the Garden. Fans have been accused of throwing eggs at Victor Wembanyama, beating up Spurs fans and other mosh-pit-style behavior during watch parties.

Thibodeaux’s faux pas was asking that Knicks fans, many of whom also root for the Giants, bring that energy across the Hudson River to MetLife Stadium.

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Thibodeaux’s sentiments didn’t sit well with some.

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But Thibodeaux also got feedback from disgruntled Giants fans who are pent up and waiting to unleash the fury on rival fans.

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The Giants have one playoff win in the past decade and have hosted only one playoff game in the 16-year history of MetLife Stadium — their 27-2 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 Wild Card Round.

Further to disgruntled fans’ point, the Giants have as many Super Bowl wins (2) as home playoff games (2) in the past 25 seasons. Thibodeaux himself has played in 66.7% of the team’s playoff games since it defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.

Giants Players are Gripped With Knicks Fever

Thibodeaux is caught up in the Knicks, but he isn’t the only Giants player to do so.

Eli Manning was, of course, at Game 3 and seated next to New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter.

But backup quarterback Jameis Winston was in the building for Game 4, which is surely a moment he won’t soon forget.

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Though starting quarterback Jaxson Dart is from Utah, he and his girlfriend, along with new teammate Odell Beckham Jr., were in San Antonio rooting on the Knicks at Game 1 of the Finals last week.

Thibodeaux, Cam Skattebo and Theo Johnson each made regular-season appearances at the Garden, and Victor Cruz has been a regular at Knicks games for years.

Yet, with New York in the Finals, they have been unseated by bigger-name celebrities like Taylor Swift, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Jay-Z, Ben Stiller and others.

Still, whether watching at the Garden, as part of a watch party around the city — or even in New Jersey, Connecticut or Long Island — or on your couch, Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor summed up Game 4 the best.

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