Giants Should Keep Former First-Round Cut Candidate on Their Radar

The New York Giants have had to do some major work this offseason on their defensive line, thanks in large part to the Dexter Lawrence trade.

Out is Lawrence, in are veteran talents like D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, and Leki Fotu.

Reader and Harris are penciled in as starters, while second-year player Darius Alexander, Sam Roberts, Zacch Pickens, and Fotu compete to carve out a role for themselves.

Still, the room feels a little top-heavy, with the Giants betting on several journeymen and youngsters to provide starter-caliber play.

Is there another move out there for New York to make? One that could make the Giants’ defensive line that much better?

Arik Armstead Named as Potential Cut Candidate

A defensive lineman the New York Giants could keep their eyes out for is Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Arik Armstead, who was named as a possible cut candidate by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.

Cutting ties with Armstead would save the Jaguars roughly $15 million in cap space, according to Kay, and could be money Jacksonville needs to continue fine-tuning its roster.