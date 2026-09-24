Lamar Jackson Stat a Warning for Giants, Jameis Winston

History is already against the New York Giants winning many games under head coach John Harbaugh with backup quarterback Jameis Winston in the lineup. At least based on a worrying stat from Harbaugh’s days alongside two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens.

Simply put, Harbaugh didn’t win often whenever Jackson wasn’t involved. The numbers were outlined by author Gary Myers, who also provided a caveat that might give the Giants some hope about Winston.

Myers explained Harbs “was 6-11 in games Lamar Jackson missed in Baltimore. Although Jameis Winston didn’t show it Monday night, he is more experienced and accomplished and gives Harbaugh and @Giants a better chance to win than any of Jackson’s backups with the @Ravens. Here’s how the backups did with overall season record listed after the year: 2025: (8-9) Cooper Rush 0-2, Tyler Huntley 2-0 2023: (13-3) Huntley 0-1 2022: (10-7) Huntley 2-2, Anthony Brown 0-1 2021: (8-9) Huntley 1-3, Josh Johnson 0-1 2020 (11-5) Robert Griffin III 0-1 2019: (14-2) Griffin 1-0.”

Although Myers has confidence in Winston, a belief shared by the player himself, there’s another reason to believe the veteran passer will struggle to replace injured starter Jaxson Dart.

It involves a curious scheme fit that might be a bigger concern than Harbaugh’s less-than inspiring history with backup quarterbacks.

Giants Already Have a Jameis Winston Problem

The bigger problem is how much Winston being a very different QB to Dart will alter offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s plans. As “Big Blue Banter” host Dan Schneier put it, “The Dart-to-Jameis transition is going to stress whether Nagy & co. have really turned a corner. They prepped all summer for an offense with a mobile QB. Can they adjust on the fly? Scheme needs to change. Already saw some predictable play-calling tendencies in Week 2 from Nagy.”

That’s a legitimate concern given how Winston fared after Dart went down with what turned out to be season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Winston was static and timid in the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams’ pass rush at SoFi Stadium.

The 34-year-old’s passive approach meant he completed only 11 of 27 passes during a 28-6 defeat on Monday Night Football. It was a rough night for Winston, but the former first-overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft’s convinced he can adequately replace Dart.

Winston told reporters, including Paul Schwartz of the New York Post why “the convince factor is through example. Through earned respect, earned trust. I’m grateful I have the teammates that I have. In training camp, I’ve earned a lot of respect from the guys. Last year, since I’ve been here, I’ve took pride in being a servant leader.”

The 12-year pro’s also “very confident in my ability to execute with precision and to lead the New York football Giants to victories. Very confident in that,” per Schwartz.

Winston’s chances of making good on his bold words will depend a lot on how Harbaugh handles relying on a QB2 again. His history doesn’t bode well for Winston and the Giants, but there are some positives from Harbaugh’s work with backups.

John Harbaugh’s Lamar Jackson-Less History Not All Negative

Harbaugh’s Ravens didn’t win much without Jackson, but when they did, they usually scored notable victories. Like when the 2022 Ravens still reached the postseason after Jackson’s replacement Huntley directed wins over the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.

Harbaugh found the winning formula again with Huntley in the lineup in 2025. This time, the Ravens went on the road to face the playoff-contending Green Bay Packers and won 41-24.

Those results proved Harbaugh could adjust his team and still win behind a second-stinger at football’s most important position. Even though Huntley didn’t possess Jackson’s breakaway speed, elusiveness and preternatural arm talent.

Harbaugh, Nagy and senior offensive consultant Greg Roman ensure the Giants have enough experience to help Winston win games in Dart’s stead. The Giants can even add some insurance against Harbaugh’s negative overall history with backup QBs by signing a veteran passer.

Perhaps even a 96-touchdown, two-time Super Bowl-winning former starter.