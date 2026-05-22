New Giants Wide Receiver Compared to Amani Toomer

The New York Giants got a terrific return on investment when Amani Toomer, a second-round pick in the 1996 NFL draft, became the franchise’s all-time leading wide receiver and a Super Bowl winner, but Big Blue can repeat the trick with one of their new wideouts for 2026.

That’s the opinion of NFL analyst Bucky Brooks. He told ‘Giants Huddle’ how “in my mind, I think more Amani Toomer,” about this year’s third-round pick Malachi Fields.

Comparing Fields, who’s yet to play a down of competitive action at the pro level, to five-time 1,000-yard receiver Toomer is a stretch, but Brooks has his reasons. They include the belief former Notre Dame standout Fields has the makings of “a natural ‘X’ receiver who showed flashes of being able to be a number one, in the role. Obviously, Malik Nabers is your number one, but he (Fields) could be a guy that really helps them.”

Brooks’ reference to Nabers is significant. The latter still needs to prove he can bounce back from multiple knee surgeries, but Nabers remains the most dynamic pass-catcher on the roster, although his presence needn’t obstruct Fields’ development.

Not when Brooks pointed out “how Amani Toomer complemented Plax and some of the other guys that played on the opposite side. Steady Eddie chain-mover, big-time production, but also very involved in the run game. I would expect Malachi Fields to kind of play in that role.”

The Toomer comparison is an interesting one for Fields, but if Brooks is right, it might ease some of the concerns about Fields making the grade in the NFL. Having a Toomer-type on the other side of the field would also make Nabers better.

Amani Toomer Comparison May Not Work for Malachi Fields

It’s interesting Brooks chose a Toomer and Plaxico Burress reference for how he envisages things working between Nabers and Fields. What’s curious is Fields being the Toomer-style receiver in this partnership.

He’s closer to Burress, at least in terms of physical profile, as a 6-foot-4, 222-pounder. It doesn’t take a leap of the imagination to see Fields contesting the same jump balls and bullying defensive backs the way Burress once did.

Fields has even been showing off some of those qualities during OTAs. The 22-year-old is already winning over head coach John Harbaugh, who’s raved about the rookie’s aptitude on slant routes.

Maybe Fields emerges as the Giants‘ physical tone-setter at wide receiver, but not in the way Brooks predicts. Either way, the team has an intriguing new weapon for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, a target who could draw attention away from Nabers once the latter is fully healthy.

Giants Need Supporting Player for Malik Nabers

Nabers is already facing enough pressure on the comeback trail from an injury that has prompted concern from a franchise legend. The worry is understandable, since Nabers is a playmaker defenses fear, one who can beat coverage at every level.

Dart needs Nabers’ flair for the big play and ability to make spectacular catches. Those things will help make the raw, but gifted signal-caller better, but only if Nabers is 100 percent and not doubled out of every game.

This is where Fields should enter the picture. If he can punish one-on-one coverage on the perimeter and across the middle, opposing teams will soon face a dilemma about how to play Nabers.

Just like they did when Toomer and Burress were helping Eli Manning and the 2007 Giants lift the Lombardi Trophy.