Giants Rookie Wideout Turning Heads to Start OTAs

This season, the New York Giants will have a fresh batch of rookies eager to carve out a role in the team’s future. As the offseason preparation rolls along, one prospect appears to be making a strong first impression.

During the NFL Draft, the Giants traded up in the third round to secure Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields. Following a promising college career, he’ll now be catching passes from an up-and-coming quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

Fields was in action earlier this month during the Giants’ rookie minicamp and is now back on the field for the start of OTAs. The added reps look to have done him well, as he’s been an early standout among his peers.

“Rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields made the catch of the day, snagging a pass from Jaxson Dart with one hand while turning backwards,” wrote Dan Salomone of Giants.com. “The Giants traded up to select the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Notre Dame product in the third round with plays like that in mind.”

Given the current health situations of Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, Fields is a first-year player some think can have an instant impact for the Giants in 2026.

NFL Analyst Raves Over Giants Rookie Malachi Fields

Despite the Giants having two top-ten picks in the 2026 draft, Fields is a prospect who has gotten a lot of buzz over the past month. As he continues the early stages of his pro career, many are excited to see him showcase his talents at the next level.

While on the ‘Ross Tucker Podcast’ on May 20th, longtime analyst Greg Cosell had nothing but praise for Fields. He is very high on the Giants prospect, citing multiple factors that make him a promising talent at his position.

“He catches everything. This guy has vice grip hands,” Cosell said of Fields. “He can snatch the ball away from his frame. Elite body control. He can contort, he can catch in contested situations. I really like Malachi Fields.”

Fields is coming off a senior season at Notre Dame, where he racked up 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns.

Fellow Giants Rookie Has Been Impressed With Malachi Fields

Since rookie minicamp earlier this month, countless members of the Giants have praised Fields for his on-field work. Among those to do so was fellow third-round pick Colton Hood.

During a media availability following rookie minicamp, he raved about what the Notre Dame standout brings to the table at the WR position.

“Big, strong, physical, catches everything,” Hood said of Fields. “You always need a guy like that on the other side of the ball so you can stretch the field. Got good speed too, sneaky speed. I’m excited to continue to compete with him in practice and get better.”

Between Nabers, Slayton, and the handful of free agents New York signed, Fields will have to battle his way up the Giants’ depth chart. That said, early signs indicate that the front office made the right move by aggressively pursuing him on draft night.