Rookie Stands Out at Giants Minicamp, While OBJ is ‘Quiet’

The New York Giants may have Odell Beckham Jr. back in their facility, but rookie Malachi Fields is the one making Beckham-like catches at the moment.

The third-round pick put on a dazzling display at minicamp Monday by reeling in a highlight-reel grab during practice.

Fields was the Giants’ highest-selected wideout at the 2026 NFL Draft when they chose him with their fourth pick at No. 74 overall. But he was the 10th wide receiver chosen in a draft that was deep at the position, which means every team could have chosen him from Notre Dame.

Malachi Fields Continues to Impress During Offseason Workouts

Fields has wowed at both OTAs and now minicamp throughout his first few weeks as a professional. He showed it yet again Monday, during the first practice at mandatory minicamp, per Ed Valentine of Big Blue View.

“Third-round pick Malachi Fields made the catch of the day, a contested grab over a cornerback on a deep throw down the left side from Jaxson Dart,” Valentine wrote. Our view was blocked, and we could not identify the defender on the play.”

The defender in question turned out to be veteran cornerback Greg Newsome, who the Giants signed to an $8 million contract to be their starting corner. The 6-4, 218-pound Fields reportedly skied over the 6-0 Newsome, who is huge by cornerback standards, in what is an exhilarating development for the playmaking-deficient Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. was ‘Quiet’ During the First Day of Minicamp

The Giants may have signed Beckham out of retirement in a move that fired up fans, but his odds of making the team are getting longer by the day.

Beckham reportedly did the opposite of showing out at minicamp Monday.

“Odell Beckham Jr. had a quiet day, with just two catches that I noted,” Valentine reported. “Unfortunately for Beckham, one of those turned into a catch-fumble as he stumbled after catching a slant from Brandon Allen, lost the ball, and cornerback Rico Payton scooped it up.”

The Giants signed Beckham, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios, to the veteran minimum June 1. Beckham is one of 14 receivers on the roster, 13 of which have NFL experience not including Fields.

New York is likely to keep only about half that many, and Beckham doesn’t have a catch in the NFL since 2023. Still, coach John Harbaugh has a reason to keep Beckham around.

“He was like, ‘I love you so much; I’ve got so much respect for you. I don’t want to bring you here and have to cut you,’ or whatever,” Beckham told The Athletic last week. “I’m like, ‘Listen, I’m going out on my sword either way it goes.’”