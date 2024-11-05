Malik Nabers Blasts Giants Play Calling

E

very go-to wide receiver in the NFL wants the ball, and Malik Nabers is no different. The problem is the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll have been calling a run-heavy offense the rookie doesn’t agree with nor understand.

Although he was careful to choose his words, the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft took a couple of shots at his team’s play calling in Week 9. Specifically, Nabers questioned all of the running plays the Giants used during the 27-22 defeat to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

When asked about his own diminishing numbers, Nabers was clear: “I don’t call the plays, so I mean, I don’t know. When you run the clock out in the first half, you’re scratching in the second half to try to score points, as many as possible. As an offense, you’ve got to be versatile. You’ve got to be able to run. You’ve got to be able to pass. You can’t pick between half and half what you want to do. But like I said, I’m not the play caller,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to interpret this as criticism of a small-ball approach from the Giants. As Nabers pointed out, Big Blue needs to be versatile moving the ball and not forget about the passing game.

Those observations are legitimate critiques of Daboll, who took ownership of the call sheet this season. He was forced to defend how he called the game against the Commanders.

Criticism of Brian Daboll’s Play Calling is Growing

Daboll mounted his defense in the face of external questions about his offense. Nabers voicing similar concerns is a deeper, internal problem.

The growing criticism reveals not everybody believes there’s been sufficient improvement since Daboll took the headset from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Some, including SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes, believe Daboll should let Kafka reassume responsibility for calling plays.

It’s a valid argument since the Giants ranks last in points and 26th in yards, per Pro Football Reference. Those numbers are hardly what Daboll was expected to produce.

The former offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills taking the reins was supposed to yield a more expansive offense. That expansion was also supposed to incorporate much-needed improvement from struggling quarterback Daniel Jones.

Nabers was key to both of those things happening, but Daboll hasn’t been getting his best playmaker involved enough recently.

Malik Nabers Not Seeing Enough of the Ball

Duggan noted how “Nabers had 30 catches for 320 yards and three TDs in the three games before suffering a concussion in Week 4. He has 20 catches for 171 yards and no TDs in three games since returning from a two-game absence.”

Admittedly, nine of those catches came against the Commanders, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story. Nabers was held without a catch during the entire first half, while his 59 yards equated to a mediocre 6.55 yards per grab.

Daboll couldn’t scheme big plays for the one legitimate game-changer on his offense. Finding ways to get Nabers involved early and often, something the Giants were doing earlier in the season, has to be Daboll’s priority moving forward.