Brian Daboll Defends Giants Gameplan vs. Commanders, Amid Daniel Jones Questions

Brian Daboll didn’t call so many running plays because he was afraid to let struggling quarterback Daniel Jones throw the ball for the New York Giants in Week 9. That’s what the head coach wants you to believe at any rate.

Daboll bristled at questions about a run-heavy gameplan during the 27-22 defeat to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. It was put to Daboll that all of the rushing attempts, particularly during the first half, made it appear as though “at times you seemed very hesitant to have Daniel throw the ball.”

The coach quickly dismissed that idea, per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos. Daboll replied, “No. We were productive running the ball, like seven yards a carry, so we kept doing that. You know, we had that one touchdown on a play-action pass on goal-line, threw two screens, but we were productive moving the football. Turned the ball over on the one screen, so that was part of the plan.”

While Daboll was at pains to stress the Giants were merely following a plan, reporters wouldn’t be put off the idea he didn’t want his QB1 airing it out. A follow-up question pointed out the run-first approach “only produces seven points, right? The thinking is that, hey, it shows a lack of confidence of some sorts in your quarterback.”

Daboll responded by sticking to the party line. He said “Yeah, we were averaging seven yards running the ball. “We felt comfortable, that was the plan coming into the game was we wanted to run the ball, control the line of scrimmage. Has nothing to do with Daniel throwing it or not throwing it.”

Daboll’s defiance wasn’t enough to deflect attention from asking his starting quarterback to do so little. Especially when said starter is being paid $40 million per season.

Questions about how Daboll is calling plays inevitably made their way to Jones.

Daniel Jones Reacts to Run-Heavy Approach vs. Commanders

No quarterback in the NFL wants to make a living handing off, and Daniels Jones is no exception. He “didn’t expect” the Giants to run the ball as much as they did during the early stages.

Big Blue’s QB1 told reporters “I knew we wanted to run the ball in this game. That was part of the gameplan. I think the way it played out, maybe didn’t expect to run it that much but we were running it really well and effectively. Moving the ball, controlling the line of scrimmage. Dabes obviously felt that was working for us and it was, so we stuck with it,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

The irony here is the Giants did dominate on the ground, to the point where Jones eventually began making plays through the air. Those plays included a 35-yard touchdown strike to rookie tight end Theo Johnson, who was wide open between the numbers.

Johnson got open because the Commanders kept the box stacked after being worked over on the deck. Washington continued to load the line of scrimmage even after building a big lead, ample proof the Giants have something going on the ground.

Giants Have Something Going in Running Game

Daboll’s right to point out how well the Giants’ ground attack was working. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted, “Seven of the Giants first eight plays were runs. Four straight runs of 10 or more yards. They try to run a screen pass and LT Chris Hubbard gets beat so cleanly that it forces a Daniel Jones fumble.”

The reference to Jones suffering a strip-sack speaks to another reason why the Giants are leaning so heavily on the run. To protect a beleaguered offensive line completely derailed by losing All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season.

Another compelling reason to pass only when necessary is the emergence or rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been an instant breakout performer, ripping off numerous long runs and proving to be a big play waiting to happen whenever he gets his hands on the ball.

It makes sense to keep feeding Tracy, as well as veteran backup Devin Singletary. Jones is supposed to be a franchise quarterback, but the fact is the Giants are more effective when keeping the ball away from him.

That’s why he remains a prime candidate to be replaced, and why Daboll is likely to continue calling a run-heavy gameplan.