Giants WR Malik Nabers Fined for 2 NFL Violations

e’s dominating defensive backs, but Malik Nabers needs to be smarter with his celebration game after the rookie wide receiver for the New York Giants was fined for his actions in the end zone against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Nabers’ wallet took a hit when the NFL fined him $28,128 for two unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture violations — a gun-like celebration, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Punishment being meted out by the league office is a rare blot on the copybook for Nabers, who has otherwise started his pro career in fine style. The sixth player selected in the 2024 NFL draft has instantly become the focal point of a Giants offense more geared to the pass.

As good as he’s been, trouble is brewing for Nabers on multiple fronts. Paying up after his first two-touchdown game isn’t his only problem.

Nabers also needs to overcome a concussion suffered during the 20-15 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys to begin Week 4.

Malik Nabers Should Heed Celebration Warning

Whether he agrees with the NFL’s decision or not, Nabers should heed the warning about his celebrations. The monetary damage is likely a minor annoyance for a 21-year-old set to earn $29,207,750 in guaranteed cash over the next four years, per Spotrac.com.

Yet, Nabers could soon amass a pile of money in fines big enough to miss. At least based on how often he’s likely to find the end zone.

The former LSU standout has three touchdown catches to his credit already. Including this highlight reel-worthy grab during the 21-15 win over the Browns at Huntington Bank Field that prompted celebrations the commissioner’s office didn’t like.

Explosive play speed, nuanced route-running and the ability to make improbable catches mean there’s many more touchdowns in Nabers’ future. So he’d better come up with a more PG-appropriate way to revel in his glory.

The Giants will be hoping Nabers can debut some new moves in the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. That will depend on how quickly he recovers from his first injury setback.

Giants, Malik Nabers Face Anxious Wait for Week 5

Nabers left the game late against the Cowboys after failing to convert on 4th down. He did post a promising, seven-word update on his condition after the contest, but the Giants still face an anxious wait ahead of their trip to Lumen Field to face the Seahawks on Sunday, October 6.

The outcome of that wait will hopefully involve Nabers successfully processing through the NFL’s concussion protocol. It’s a tall order, but he had a nine-day window to get healthy.

Head coach Brian Daboll knows he’ll need Nabers on the field against a swarming and creative Seattle defense. The unit is among the toughest in football thanks to head coach Mike Macdonald.

He ran a defense for the Baltimore Ravens that led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023. Macdonald’s Seahawks have logged 11 sacks through three games at the time of writing.

Seattle’s pressure schemes will challenge a revamped Giants offensive line and struggling quarterback Daniel Jones. The latter’s job will be easier if he has favorite target Nabers to throw to in a tough environment on the road.