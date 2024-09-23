Malik Nabers Had Hilarious Reaction to Daniel Jones Pass for Giants

H

e’s athletic enough to make almost any play, but even Malik Nabers wasn’t sure he could reach Daniel Jones’ pass in the back of the end zone in Week 3. New York Giants rookie wide receiver Nabers saw his quarterback uncork a high ball toward the back corner of the end zone and thought, “eh?”

Nabers made the catch to complete his first of two touchdown receptions and help the Giants beat the Cleveland Browns 21-15 on the road in Week 3, but he admitted, “I seen where it was going, I was like, ‘eh?’ I just did a good job of just trying to get it at its highest point, try to get my feet in,” per Giants Videos.

This was just one of a handful of plays Nabers made to turn errant throws into big gains. Jones has to be loving his new main target.

Malik Nabers Making the Impossible Possible

Nabers is turning even probable interceptions into completions and yards for Jones. Like the rookie did for this nifty grab highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Even on those rare occasions when Nabers can’t make the catch, he’s still saving Jones. That’s what happened on the “smart” and “huge” play identified by head coach Brian Daboll as Nabers’ most important contribution against the Browns.

This is just what the Giants were hoping for when they made Nabers the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Namely, a go-to receiver who could make a struggling quarterback better.

So far, Jones isn’t wasting the opportunities Nabers is giving him.

Daniel Jones Leaning on New Giants Playmaker

Jones knows what he has with Nabers in the lineup. He’s treating the former LSU standout as a first choice on every dropback.

His reliance on Nabers began to show itself in Week 2, when Jones connected with the receiver 10 times from 18 targets against NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders. The pattern continued in earnest at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, September 22.

This time, Nabers made eight catches from 12 targets. Those numbers mean the first-year pro “is the only receiver in the NFL to account for over half of his team’s air yards (57.6%) this season,” according to Next Gen Stats.

Malik Nabers was targeted 12 times on 34 routes for 8 receptions, 78 yards and 2 touchdowns, accounting for 56.9% of the Giants team air yards. Nabers is the only receiver in the NFL to account for over half of his team's air yards (57.6%) this season. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/4H42o4zASW — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 22, 2024

The Nabers-heavy gameplan isn’t likely to change because Jones is learning fast he can just put the ball in the air and trust No. 1 to come down with a big play. That’s a level of comfort Jones has rarely, if ever, known as a starting quarterback in the pros.

He has confidence in Nabers because the rookie is also proving a quick study. As Jones explained to reporters, “He’s an incredibly smart player. He’s aware and got great instincts,” per Giants Videos.

Those instincts, along with the trust of his quarterback and a head coach designing plays to isolate him against single coverage, are all helping Nabers take the league by storm.

In the process, he’s also transforming the Giants offense. It’s now a unit defined by the primary receiver and his ability to make the impossible possible.