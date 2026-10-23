Malik Nabers Sends Message on Giants’ J.J. McCarthy Decision

The New York Giants made their expected quarterback change this week, moving veteran Jameis Winston to the bench in favor of former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft choice J.J. McCarthy.

You knew the move would come sooner rather than later; the Giants wouldn’t have traded for McCarthy otherwise, but there are still some question marks surrounding John Harbaugh’s decision.

Winston may not have been the perfect quarterback in relief of the injured Jaxson Dart, but he still led the Giants to a 2-1-1 record in his four starts.

But how does New York’s No. 1 wide receiver feel about the change under center? Throughout Malik Nabers‘ Giants career, he has now worked with seven different starting quarterbacks, including McCarthy.

Malik Nabers on Giants’ QB Change

With Nabers facing yet another quarterback change, the young New York Giants wide receiver was asked how he handles working with so many different triggermen, and his answer was pretty honest.

“Get open. Just get open. They’re going to find you, and they know who their guys are. And when you talk to them… just create motivation. Tell them, ‘I know you’re just coming in, you don’t know a lot of us, but just know on certain plays, like just, just give me an opportunity,'” Nabers told reporters.

“So just trust us, you know, and we’re going to get open for you. You know, just expect that, me, Zay (Isaiah Likely), Malachi (Fields), Moon (Darnell Mooney) we’ll get open. I think just being QB friendly… I think that’s just the best thing that you can do as a receiver and catch the ball.”

Right now, there’s no better receiver on the Giants for McCarthy to lean on than Nabers. He’s one of the league’s most exciting young talents, and when healthy, has a case to being a top-10 pass-catcher in the NFL.

So far this year, working with less than ideal circumstances, Nabers has hauled in 41 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, Nabers hauled in four passes from McCarthy for 81 yards. We’ll see if that production carries over into Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

Malik Nabers’ Analysis of J.J. McCarthy

Because of McCarthy’s lack of production with the Minnesota Vikings last year, their are some who are concerned with the New York Giants decision to turn to him over the likes of Winston.

It’s a fair complaint. Minnesota didn’t trade him for no reason, and the price of a fifth-round pick for his services isn’t exactly what you would see for a good player.

But Nabers seems confident in his new quarterback’s abilities, and he said as much to the media.

“Very good arm talent, throws a great ball. I mean, finds open guys, give guys a shot, give guys a chance to go make plays. And that’s what we’re gonna rally around.”

McCarthy’s first real test as the starter will come against the Houston Texans, a defense that on paper is supposed to be one of the best in the league.

We’ll see if he and Nabers are up for the challenge.