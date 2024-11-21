Malik Nabers Has Surprising Take About Giants QB Tommy DeVito

It’s all change at quarterback for the New York Giants, but Malik Nabers is confident about new starter Tommy DeVito for a surprising reason.

The Giants leading wide receiver has noticed former undrafted free agent DeVito “has a ‘steamer’ of an arm,” according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Elite arm strength wasn’t necessarily a feature of DeVito’s game when the former Syracuse star made nine appearances and six starts last season. DeVito was filling in for an injured Daniel Jones, but now the one-time practice squad member is taking the reins from the benched starter.

Jones sounds like he’s all-but officially done as a member of the Giants, but Nabers’ career with Big Blue is only just beginning. The sixth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft is a legitimate go-to receiver whose talents had been going to waste with Jones in the lineup.

Now the onus is on DeVito to back his arm and find the Giants’ premier playmaker more often.

Tommy DeVito Can’t Waste Giants Top Receiver

The chances of DeVito and Nabers forming a rapport now the latter has heard of his new quarterback. DeVito was a cult hero last season, but Nabers didn’t hear about at LSU, per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Nabers knows DeVito now, and the passer needs to make good on the wideout’s claim about his arm talent. It’s a curious statement given DeVito’s numbers last season.

The 26-year-old averaged 9.7 yards per completion, as well as 6.5 intended air yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference. Those numbers hardly compare favorably to Jones’ tallies of 9.6 and 7.2 this season.

DeVito must push the ball vertically to take full advantage of how Nabers can attack defenses. The ex-Tigers standout justified his lofty draft status with some prolific early outings in a Giants uniform, even managing to turn Jones’ worst throws into big plays.

Yet beneath the impressive numbers, there was a sense of frustration Nabers wasn’t happy with the way he was being used. The 21-year-old spoke out about being open, but not getting the ball, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Nabers also spoke in less than glowing terms about play calling after the Giants were beaten by the Washington Commanders two weeks later. The potential for growing discontent is there if the Giants don’t listen to the focal point of their passing game.

Their best response will be to equip Nabers with a true athlete at quarterback who can make all the throws. Next year’s draft could hold the answer, based on what a gifted, but “inconsistent” prospect decides to do about his pro eligibility.

In the meantime, DeVito’s chances of effectively succeeding Jones will be better every time he throws to Nabers. Fortunately, Nabers won’t care how the passes are thrown, so long as he’s getting the ball.

Malik Nabers Makes Key Demand of Next Giants QB

Nabers knows what he wants from the team’s next starting signal-caller. The standout rookie wide receiver has made one simple, but key demand of whoever is throwing the passes, both this season and beyond.

Nabers was asked on Thursday, November 21 what he looks for in a quarterback, and the 22-year-old simply said, “I don’t want anything. I just, I want the ball. As long as you can get me the ball, then we good,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

When pressed about what the Giants uncertain future at football’s most important position could mean for his career, Nabers doubled down on his initial answer: “Like I said before, as long as we can get me the ball, I should be able to make something happen with it.”

That’s the kind of clarity the Giants have been struggling for amid an ugly split from Jones. It means the team must find the right QB1 to connect with their primary playmaker in 2025.