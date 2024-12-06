Giants Get Bad News on WR Malik Nabers Ahead of Week 14

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers appears to be in danger of missing Week 14 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

When it rains it pours — and the New York Giants are currently in the midst of a hurricane.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers has a hip flexor injury that happened in practice yesterday and he had to get an MRI,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on December 6. “He will not practice [on Friday of Week 14].”

Schultz added that “a final determination on his game status will be made later [on December 6].”

As Schultz noted, the door is still open for Nabers to suit up on Sunday but in all likelihood, when a star player on a 2-10 team suffers a new injury on the Friday of a game week, said player is in serious danger of missing that upcoming matchup. The Giants are currently gearing up for a Week 14 battle with the New Orleans Saints, at home on December 8.

If Nabers is unable to go on Sunday, or inactive out of precaution, the Giants will likely give more offensive snaps to wide receivers Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt alongside slot specialist Wan’Dale Robinson.

Malik Nabers’ Lofty Rookie Goals Have Been Stifled by Nagging Injuries & Giants’ Ever-Changing QB Room

At the beginning of the 2024 campaign, Nabers set his sights on lofty rookie goals and expectations — and after a week or two of fans watching him play, they actually felt somewhat attainable.

It hasn’t been a bad rookie year for Nabers by any stretch. But the constant changes at quarterback, as well as his concussion and a nagging groin injury, have stifled his overall production.

Entering Week 14, Nabers sits at 75 receptions and 740 receiving yards. He only has 3 touchdowns.

At his current pace of 74 yards per game, Nabers should crack 1,000 receiving yards — the most common scale of a quality campaign in the WR world — if he finishes out the season. However, if he misses more time due to injury, he could fall short of a mark that looked like a near-guarantee back in September.