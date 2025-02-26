Giants Encounter Major Matthew Stafford Roadblock in Form of Old Foe: Report

Just one day after New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen made it clear that he’d be willing to take another big financial swing at quarterback — which many took as a sign that NYG is likely open to the idea of a Matthew Stafford trade — new reports have narrowed the Stafford pursuit to two known suitors.

“Matthew Stafford’s exploration of his market value the last few weeks has indeed attracted significant interest from teams, notably the [Las Vegas] Raiders and the Giants, per sources,” The Athletic’s lead NFL insider Dianna Russini relayed on February 26. Adding: “Teams are anticipating the [Los Angeles] Rams will now be driving up the asking price if they decide to move him.”

A couple of hours before Russini’s post, ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan also noted that it’s “pretty clear” that Stafford is now the Giants’ “top priority” at quarterback.

The issue? A new roadblock has emerged in the form of future Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady — who now owns minority shares of the Raiders organization.

“Sources: Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported later in the afternoon on February 26.

Continuing: “Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing. Several teams are interested in Stafford if the Rams decide to move him, with Las Vegas believed to be the most aggressive suitor.”

In a follow-up post, Schultz confirmed the Giants as one of those “interested” parties.

Insider Defends Tom Brady – Matthew Stafford Report, Claims NFL Legend Is ‘Leading the Charge’ to Get Rams QB on Raiders

Many were skeptical of Schultz’s report — including NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who reported that Brady and Stafford merely “ran into each other” at a ski resort in Montana — which led to third Schultz post where the FOX Sports NFL insider defended this bit of information.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” Schultz joked.

Stating more seriously: “They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

It’s worth noting that Schultz and Brady both work for FOX Sports in some capacity, so perhaps he has some sort of inside scoop on this matter, or perhaps Rapoport’s update is closer to the truth.

Either way, outside of the Rams coming to an agreement where they retain Stafford themselves, it now appears that Brady and the Raiders are the largest impediment standing in the Giants’ way when it comes to acquiring the 37-year-old signal-caller.

Raiders Could Profile as More Appealing Destination for Rams QB Matthew Stafford Over Giants

This development is certainly not great for Big Blue, being that the Raiders are set up pretty well to land Stafford.

Las Vegas is currently second in cap space with over $99.5 million to play with in 2025, and Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently revealed that Stafford is looking to make upwards of $50 million per season.

On top of that, the Raiders also profile as a more stable environment than the Giants with former Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll signing a long-term deal in 2025, compared to Schoen and NYG HC Brian Daboll who are currently fighting for their lives.

In terms of skill position players for Stafford to throw to, Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers are sort of a wash, and one could argue that the NFC East and AFC West are the two most fearsome divisions in football on paper — so the Giants don’t necessarily gain any points there.

The NFC could be viewed as a little thinner than the AFC overall, at least in terms of making the playoffs, but those talking points fluctuate year to year.

The final factor could be city and location. It’s unclear if Stafford and his family would prefer to stay on the west coast in Las Vegas or travel back east to New York.

At the end of the day, both organizations have their pros and cons, but of course, it doesn’t hurt to have a former quarterback nicknamed “the GOAT” arguing in your favor either. And after two Super Bowl losses to the Giants during his NFL career, Brady might even get a little extra kick out of playing spoiler to Big Blue.