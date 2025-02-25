Giants GM Joe Schoen Sends Clear Message on Matthew Stafford-Like Move

When asked about a Matthew Stafford trade at the NFL Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen first deferred all questions to the Los Angeles Rams, being that the Super Bowl champion quarterback is still under contract.

Having said that, a follow-up question revealed Schoen and the Giants’ true stance on the idea of making a move for a Stafford-like QB — who would cost NYG a large chunk of cap space and draft capital — and the answer appeared to be pretty definitive.

“I’m for taking swings at the position,” Schoen said Tuesday, via ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan, among others.

Later, the Giants GM also reiterated that the front office would target, “whoever gives us the best chance to win right now,” when asked if he’d be willing to spend top dollar on an “elite” veteran quarterback or if he’d rather move forward with a rookie draft pick and more of a veteran stopgap — and Stafford is the only true “elite” QB that could be available at this time.

“As of today, I don’t know if one of those [top tier rookie prospects] are going to be there [at No. 3 overall] or if there’s one in this draft,” the Giants GM added. “In theory, you take a rookie quarterback [in round one], they’re on their rookie deal for five years and where we are salary cap wise you can build around them. But you gotta make sure that one of those guys are going to be there or they’re even in the draft.”

At the end of the day, Schoen made it clear that the Giants are “looking at all different avenues” at quarterback right now, and he certainly seemed amenable to a Stafford acquisition if the veteran were to become available via trade.

Giants GM Joe Schoen Reiterates Plan Is to Add Veteran QB Capable of Starting Before the Draft

Earlier in his NFL Combine press conference, Schoen noted that even if the Giants do spend a high pick on a quarterback, he’d prefer to “have a vet in the room with him” anyway, to “show them the ropes and how to be a pro.”

Later, he explained the importance of “having a vet [QB] in place” before the draft.

“I’ve told you guys this before, where when you go into draft day, [the plan is to have a roster that] can go play a game,” Schoen said. “Now, is your team going to be as good as you want it to be? No, but you’ve still got the draft. So, that prevents some of the ‘draft for need’ and being able to take best player available.”

So, if there are two things that Giants fans can take from this presser, it’s that Big Blue is open to all scenarios when it comes to finding their next quarterback (including trades, $50 million cap hits, top three picks and a potential trade up in the draft) and expect two additions at the position, minimum.

Schoen stressed throughout that Tommy DeVito is the lone NYG QB under contract (exclusive-rights free agent) as of now. He also expressed that the Giants must make significant improvements in this area.

Giants Must Be Willing to Pay Matthew Stafford $50 Million Salary After Trading for Him

There’s a reason some have warned the Giants about trading for Stafford. Along with draft capital, they’d have to pay him an exorbitant amount of money to turn the franchise around at age 37.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer revealed four known suitors for Stafford on February 24, and the Giants were among them. He also shed some more light on how much a team like the Giants would have to be willing to pay Stafford in order to facilitate such a deal.

“During the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Stafford’s camp got permission from the Rams to talk to other teams—so his reps have already had two weeks to test the market and see who’d be willing to give up trade compensation and a big, new contract to land the 37-year-old star,” Breer reported Monday. “It’s only steeled belief that, given the changing conditions of quarterback cost, he should be among the nine signal-callers now on deals averaging over $50 million per year.”

Breer also relayed that it’s unclear if the Giants and the other known suitors would be willing to pay Stafford that much, but after Schoen’s answers on February 25, it appears NYG would be open to considering such a move.