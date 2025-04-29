Giants Add Defensive MVP in Free Agency After the Draft

The New York Giants improved at multiple positions during the 2025 NFL draft, but they didn’t add a cornerback until the seventh round, so it makes sense Big Blue turned to free agency to sign a defensive MVP at a key spot.

In the process, the Giants beat “a number of teams” and have “agreed to a deal with South Carolina CB O’Donnell Fortune as an undrafted free agent, source says,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Giants were made to wait by Fortune, who told WPRI 12 anchor and GamecockCentral.com’s Mike Uva “he’s been sitting on the offer since Saturday and was weighing out his options.”

Fortune is the third rookie defensive back acquired by the Giants, who began their latest recruitment drive in the secondary by making Korie Black the 246th player taken on Day 3 of the draft.

Catching the eye at this year’s East-West game wasn’t enough to help Fortune get drafted, but the fact he was still coveted is proof of his core talents. Those skills can help the Giants in a cornerback room beset by question marks.

O’Donnell Fortune Gives Giants a Physical CB With MVP Credentials

Fortune put himself forward as a playmaker on defense with an active performance. This pick-six was one of his signature plays.

The Giants had connections in attendance at AT&T Stadium. Connections including defensive coordinator Shane Bowen serving as “head coach of the West squad,” per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

What Bowen would have seen is a rugged corner willing to get downhill in a hurry and deliver a wallop in the open field. It’s something ESPN’s Mina Kimes noticed when reviewing Fortune’s performance against Alabama, describing him as “a bit slight but good instincts/ball skills with legit closing speed.”

A play like this shows Fortune’s best chance to crack the roster. Namely, by adding the physicality the Giants are missing at the position.

Giants Still Lacking Something at Cornerback

What’s lacking from the depth chart is toughness and tenacity. Those are things 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks drew heat for willingly not showing last season.

The Giants are content to keep faith in Banks, but they still spent big to land Paulson Adebo in free agency. He’s a veteran with an aptitude for getting his hands on the ball, but Adebo also has a lengthy injury history.

A lack of physicality is also evident in Black’s game. The former Oklahoma State starter “needs more polish in press,” according to NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.

Redressing the balance has been a focus of the Giants’ moves after the draft. Those moves include handing a deal worth six figures to a rugged and versatile defensive back.

Compiling hybrid traits and aggressive playing styles again imitates the same pattern the Giants followed when recruiting for the secondary last season. Their efforts in 2024 yielded beefy slot corner Andru Phillips and a roving thumper, safety Tyler Nubin.

The defensive backfield is changing to conform to a particular type. One more attuned to Bowen’s schemes, and his preferences are likely the main motivation behind the Giants beating the competition to land Fortune.