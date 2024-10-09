Giants Vet ‘Deserves to Be Recognized’ for Culture-Changing Play vs. Seahawks

Considering it represents one of the original NFL franchises — and an organization that has won four pre-merger championships and four post-merger Super Bowls — wearing the New York Giants jersey is supposed to stand for something.

Not every Big Blue player has grasped that concept over the past decade, but one current NYG veteran seems to understand it fully. Blocking tight end and 2024 signing Chris Manhertz was praised by New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard for his hustle on the initial fumble return touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

“If I’m [head coach] Brian Daboll, I’m showing the entire Giants team this clip,” Leonard began. “This is the Eric Gray fumble. Watch when [safety] Rayshawn Jenkins of the Seahawks returns this [turnover]. Watch Chris Manhertz… He chases [Jenkins] the full length of the field.”

Leonard also noted that he asked Manhertz about his decision to sprint after Jenkins despite more than 10 yards of distance between him and the Seattle defender for the majority of the video. To which the veteran tight end responded: “I mean, it’s everything. You kind of have to lay out in this league. A play like that is unforeseen but you never know what you can do to make a difference.”

And although Manhertz acknowledged that he did not make a difference on this defensive touchdown, he added that “effort is important and I think that’s emblematic of the type of culture we want to build around.”

“This is the kind of player and effort that the Giants want to see team-wide,” Leonard concluded. “Manhertz, setting an example, deserves to be recognized… This is what is expected. This is the standard.”

Giants Defense — Including Cornerback Deonte Banks — Followed Chris Manhertz’s Lead in Week 5

Within the post, Leonard also reminded that second-year cornerback Deonte Banks was criticized for failing to finish a play in Week 4.

After getting beat on a route by Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb, Banks eventually turned off the afterburners, allowing the rival playmaker to coast in for a touchdown. And Banks was much closer to Lamb than Manhertz was to Jenkins.

In all fairness, Banks did own up to this play after the game, stating that “I expect more from myself.”

“It’s a bad finish by me,” the second-year draft pick went on. “I didn’t really feel it in the game. I could’ve definitely finished more, I maybe could’ve even tackled him.”

Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson also made it clear that he himself and the coaching staff “liked nothing about” Banks’ effort level on that play, but they also relayed that they’ve already discussed that with the youngster.

On the bright side, Leonard voiced that the entire Giants team followed Manhertz in playing with that desired “standard” against the Seahawks, including Banks. To no surprise, that level of effort resulted in a win.

Giants Star DT Dexter Lawrence Urges Team to Build on Victory Over Seahawks

While speaking with reporters after the game on October 6, star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence talked about the idea of playing complimentary football in future weeks.

“That’s what we [are] trying to build around here, complimentary football,” Lawrence said. “Short fields for the offense and special teams can help with that for both defense and offense.”

Later, the big man also urged the Giants to build on this victory in Week 6.

“I think we’re a good team and good teams take this [win] and run with it,” Lawrence went on. “So, our goal is to turn the chapter [on] Monday and just get ready for Cincinnati, honestly.”

The Giants will face off with the 1-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.