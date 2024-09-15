Giants Players Fined Over $14K After Week 1 Loss to Vikings: Report

The New York Giants were hit with two Week 1 fines on September 14. NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton relayed both on X.

“Giants rookie LB Darius Muasau was fined $4,696 for unnecessary roughness with a hip-drop tackle that injured [Minnesota] Vikings WR Jordan Addison last week,” Stapleton said. “Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson was fined $9,804 for unnecessary roughness in the same game.”

That’s over $14,000 in forfeitures for Giants players after the loss, at exactly $14,500 combined.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan added that Jackson’s fine may have been for a hip-drop tackle as well, although the NFL didn’t elaborate on the veteran cornerback’s infringement.

The league cracked down on hip-drop tackles ahead of the 2024 campaign. Here is how the committee defined this penalty.

“If the defender ‘grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee,” the rule reads.

The in-game penalty for a hip-drop tackle is 15 yards and an automatic first down if flagged by an official.

Giants Elevate LBs Ty Summers & Tomon Fox From Practice Squad for Week 2 vs. Commanders

Not long after the fines were revealed, KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the Giants practice squad elevations for Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders.

They were inside linebacker Ty Summers and outside linebacker Tomon Fox.

This is already the second practice squad elevation for the former, while Fox is being promoted for the first time in 2024. The Giants can elevate Summers one more time after Week 2 before they have to sign him to the 53-man roster in order to utilize him moving forward.

“Ty Summers is a lock to get elevated,” Duggan predicted accurately earlier in the day. “Core special teamer and adds LB depth with Darius Muasau out.”

The beat reporter also guessed that “[linebacker] Curtis Bolton could get elevated for the same reason,” along with kicker Jude McAtamney as Graham Gano works through a groin issue. In the end, it’ll be Fox that gets the call for Big Blue on September 15.

According to Pro Football Focus, Summers was on the field for 20 special teams snaps in Week 1, including a key play on punt return coverage that helped pin the ball at the one-yard line. He appeared on five out of six special teams units for the Giants and was among the team’s top three leaders in ST snaps during the opener.

He also led the G-Men with a 71.7 special teams grade on PFF.

Fox played 215 special teams snaps for the Giants in 2022, plus another 12 last year. Big Blue has plenty of edge rusher depth heading into Week 2, so it’s more likely that Fox was called up to assist the team in this regard.

Giants Injury Updates Ahead of Week 2 vs. Commanders

Duggan provided a full recap of NYG injury updates ahead of the Commanders matchup on September 13.

“As if things weren’t bleak enough, there was an added scare when rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was added to the injury report on Thursday,” the reporter wrote. “Nabers was limited in Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury. Initial indications are that it’s just soreness and Nabers’ status for Sunday isn’t in jeopardy. But it’s obviously not a positive development to have Nabers dealing with an injury.”

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is also “progressing through the concussion protocol” and is expected to return against the Commanders. He was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Muasua and cornerback Nick McCloud have already been ruled out for Week 2 with knee injuries. Neither player practiced this week, per Duggan, and the likely replacements will be returning linebacker starter Micah McFadden and former third-round cornerback talent Cor’Dale Flott.

“Wide receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski will be sidelined for ‘weeks,’ according to [head coach Brian] Daboll, after aggravating a groin injury during pregame warmups before the opener,” Duggan finally added. “Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who averaged 8.7 yards per punt return for the [Carolina] Panthers last season, was signed on Monday to take over as the punt returner.”