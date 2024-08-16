Tom Brady Appears to Take ‘Cheap Shot’ at Giants QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have done something that no other NFL franchise has or will do in the future — they’ve defeated future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in two different Super Bowls.

So, naturally, there’s always been a bit of a rivalry between Brady and Big Blue. Perhaps that’s what led the famed QB turned broadcaster to make a not-so-subtle joke about current Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones at Fanatics Fest NYC that was deemed a “cheap shot” by New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy.

Sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes shared video on August 16, commenting that “Giants QB Daniel Jones catching strays from Tom Brady at #FanaticsFest.”

While speaking with sports television personality Stephen A. Smith, Brady discussed what he can and can’t say once he joins the booth as a broadcaster this fall.

“If I was doing it myself,” Brady began. “Let’s say I threw a really bad interception. I would walk to the sidelines and say — ‘You are the worst quarterback in the world, how could you possibly make that throw that was terrible!’ But I just don’t want to be so critical because in some ways, I don’t necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play, let’s say Daniel Jones throws an interception.”

After a mix of laughter and uproar from the NYC crowd, Brady added playfully that “I didn’t mean to say it like that.”

“I wasn’t even being critical of Daniel Jones,” the NFL legend went on, appealing to the crowd. Finally, he said with a smile: “Well maybe I was a little bit.”

Yikes — where’s Eli Manning when you need him?