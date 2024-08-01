Giants Prep for Worst-Case Scenario With New OL Alignment

The New York Giants tried out a new look on the offensive line on August 1, seemingly prepping for an in-season injury to center John Michael Schmitz Jr.

Last year’s second-round selection is currently out with a shoulder injury, so it’s a good opportunity for head coach Brian Daboll to figure out his best course of action should Schmitz miss time during the regular season once again.

And so, at Thursday’s practice, fans saw newcomer Greg Van Roten line up at center. This allowed Jon Runyan Jr. to remain at left guard — his recent home on the NYG offensive line — with top interior backup Aaron Stinnie starting at right guard.

“Daboll said this [change] isn’t related to concern about [Schmitz’s] health,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan relayed on August 1. “My read is it’s more about a concern with the backup center options. If [Schmitz] were to miss time during the season my guess is they’d shift a guard (likely [Van Roten]) to center and then plug Stinnie in at guard.”

Needless to say, this development does not bode well for veterans Jimmy Morrissey and Austin Schlottmann — two players that were working in at center prior to Van Roten’s arrival.

Giants’ OL Struggles Have Continued at 2024 Training Camp

As HBO’s “Hard Knocks” revealed, the Giants decision-makers made it a point to attack offensive line early in free agency. That strategy yielded Runyan and current right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

And yet, the NYG blocking unit has still held the offense back throughout 2024 training camp.

Several members of the Giants beat described the July 30 practice as a “rough” day for the offense, particularly because of the offensive line. “Ragged day for the Giants offense today. Lot of pressure allowed, and a couple of botches,” Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine stated on X at the time.

Keep in mind, Van Roten was just getting himself settled in two days ago — and was not on the field — with Schlottmann starting at center and Stinnie and Runyan at guard. So, the Giants OL does deserve a chance to gel once everyone is healthy.

The problem is that’s yet to occur. With Van Roten now in the fold, the missing piece is Schmitz. Evan Neal is still recovering as well, but some have questioned if the former first rounder will even start once he’s able to retake the field.

As of now, it feels like the Giants are ready to roll with a more experienced trio around Andrew Thomas and their second-year center — meaning Eluemunor, Runyan and Van Roten or Stinnie.

Several Cuts Are Coming on the Giants Offensive Line

It’ll be interesting to see what this unit looks like come September. Barring injury, six players should be near guarantees to make the 53-man roster — Thomas, Runyan, Schmitz, Van Roten, Eluemunor and Stinnie.

Then you have Neal, who should at least make the Week 1 roster if healthy.

From there, it feels like an open competition at offensive line. Third-round talent Joshua Ezeudu is the most likely backup offensive tackle to pair with Neal at this time.

The Giants also have Marcus McKethan, Schlottmann, Morrissey, UDFA riser Jake Kubas, Jalen Mayfield, Yodny Cajuste, Matt Nelson, Joshua Miles and priority UDFA Marcellus Johnson.

With nine or 10 big men typically making the roster on the OL, that means somewhere around seven or eight of these players will end up being cut — although some of them will probably join the practice squad when all is said and done.