Giants WR Carted Off During Injury-Filled Day of Minicamp: Report

The New York Giants took the field for day one of mandatory minicamp on June 11, and a few members of the wide receiver corps were unable to exit practice unscathed.

“NY Giants with 3 WRs leaving practice at today’s minicamp,” relayed NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton on X. “Darius Slayton shaken up after [a] collision with [a] DB; walked off with training staff. Chase Cota left on cart favoring shoulder/collarbone after landing awkwardly on [a] deep ball. Bryce Ford-Wheaton getting right arm checked.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan also reported what looked like “arm/shoulder injuries” for Cota and Ford-Wheaton, while noting that Slayton’s health issue was more difficult to determine.

“Hard to tell what happened to Slayton,” the beat writer weighed in, adding that he was “slow to get up after apparently slipping on a route.”

Cota is a 6-foot-4 bubble candidate that the Giants signed in January, while Ford-Wheaton is a staff favorite and special teams option that is more likely to compete for the practice squad than the active roster. Slayton, of course, is the biggest name of the trio by far.

Considering the Gunner Olszewski ankle injury that occurred during Organized Team Activities (OTAs), that makes four WR ailments this spring. Fortunately, the Giants have compiled a deep unit at the position ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Continues to Be on Track for Training Camp as Wan’Dale Robinson Heats Up

The positive news on Tuesday afternoon revolved around quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Jones continued his progress as he recovers from last year’s torn ACL.

“The knee feels good, really good,” the signal-caller told reporters on June 11. “I think every week I’ve continued to feel better and better. Taking steps — doing a lot of the same things I’ve been doing but doing them better and feeling sharper and cleaner with a lot of my cuts and kind of working on getting that explosiveness back — and then taking steps at improving [inaudible] direction and cutting from even where it was before the injury.”

Head coach Brian Daboll and Jones both reiterated that the plan is for the starting QB to be ready in time for training camp.

As for Robinson, he had the highlight reel catch-and-run of the day on Tuesday.

The Giants social media team shared the clip, which featured Robinson taking a short pass from backup quarterback Drew Lock for a touchdown sprint. The shifty slot candidate is one of Big Blue’s most interesting and exciting playmakers heading into his third NFL season.

Duggan counted five receptions for Robinson on day one of minicamp.

Giants Have Strong Attendance Numbers at Minicamp

Outside of the injuries and the highlights, NYG attendance was high as it’s been for most of the spring.

“Other injury/attendance notes from today: CB Aaron Robinson (knee) and CB Tre Hawkins (?) weren’t spotted at practice,” Duggan informed. “WR Gunner Olszewski (foot/ankle), TE Jack Stoll (?) and OL Evan Neal (ankle) came out to the field during practice and watched.”

Continuing: “WR Isaiah McKenzie (?), DL Timmy Horne (knee), OLB Benton Whitley (foot/ankle), ILB Micah McFadden (?), ILB Isaiah Simmons (?), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (?) and S Gervarrius Owens (?) were on the side with trainers.”

Rookie nickelback Dru Phillips also recorded an interception off Tommy DeVito on a dropped pass, per Duggan, and Daboll was running the offense as he has all spring.

“Daboll again was calling plays,” the beat reporter stated on that subject. “Team periods were more game-like today with players/coaches on the sideline and plays getting called via headsets. Offense worked at a fast tempo today.”

The Giants also held four tryouts and one team visit on June 11.