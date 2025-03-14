Giants Get Concerning Update on Aaron Rodgers: Insider

Aaron Rodgers watch rolled on for New York Giants fans on March 14, and there have been conflicting reports from different NFL insiders regarding the Minnesota Vikings’ interest in the four-time NFL MVP.

The Athletic’s lead insider Dianna Russini addressed these conflicting reports on Friday, confidently stating the following:

“Here’s what you need to know. The Vikings are having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback and if they want Rodgers. Rodgers is giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota. The Vikings have yet to make a decision. We all wait.”

Needless to say, this is a concerning update for the Giants, if accurate, because they’re clearly second fiddle to Minnesota in the pursuit of Rodgers. And the longer they wait, the more likely it is they miss out on backup QB options like Russell Wilson.

The Vikings traded up to draft J.J. McCarthy in round one last year, but he missed his entire rookie season after knee surgery. McCarthy is still very young, having just turned 22 years old in January, so Minnesota is likely debating whether or not they’d like to sit him for another season in 2025 — as they originally planned to do in 2024.

Browns’ Myles Garrett Endorses a Russell Wilson Signing Amid Giants Visit

Speaking of Wilson, he visited the Giants on March 14. And although the veteran quarterback had the time to respond to an X tag, he has not made a decision as of 4 p.m. (EST).

“Always Fun Ballin’! More to do!” Wilson replied following a shout-out from “Good Morning Football’s” Peter Schrager.

Wilson also met with the Cleveland Browns on March 13, and it certainly seems like the Browns are very interested in signing the former Super Bowl champion quarterback if you consider superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to be a good representative of the franchise.

“Browns Myles Garrett said his conversation with QB Russell Wilson at the team facility ‘went well’ and he believes he’d be a valuable addition to the club,” Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot relayed on March 14.

Per NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano, Garrett also joked that his pitch to Wilson was that if he signs in Cleveland, “I won’t take him to the ground 3 or 4 times a year.”

Giants Beat Reporter Says Next NYG QB Will Most Likely Be 1 of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco

A third name emerged in the Giants’ QB search on March 13, as veteran Joe Flacco visited the organization. This development was followed by a fairly definitive comment from ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan.

“This is notable,” Raanan posted on X, regarding the Flacco news. “Seems pretty safe to think the Giants will end up with one of these three QBs: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson [or] Joe Flacco.”

By all accounts, Rodgers seems to be the leader in the clubhouse if the Giants had their choice of the three, but as we know, it’s much more complicated than that.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are awaiting Rodgers’ decision as well — not to mention the Vikings rumors — and now the Browns appear to be a contender for Wilson too. Flacco is likely the fallback plan, if all else fails, assuming another free agent quarterback like Jameis Winston or Carson Wentz doesn’t enter the equation late.