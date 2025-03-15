Giants Sign 2 New Defenders, Lose OLB to Division Rival: Report

There are a few New York Giants transactions to report as NFL free agency continued on March 14.

First, the Giants announced that they signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles just before 3 p.m. (EST).

The former undrafted prospect has spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, serving mostly as a core special teamer and rotational linebacker. Flannigan-Fowles turns 29 years old in September after originally entering the league in 2019 — although his first regular season appearance came in 2020.

Flannigan-Fowles has accumulated 96 career tackles (6 for a loss), 1.0 sack and 1 interception.

Not long after that move, The Athletic’s lead NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that “the [Philadelphia] Eagles have signed former Giants LB Patrick Johnson to a one-year deal, per source.”

In truth, this is more of a homecoming than a rival poaching, as Johnson has spent the majority of his career with the Eagles after being drafted by them in 2021 (round seven). Russini referred to Johnson as a linebacker, but he’s really an edge rusher — as well as another core special teamer like Flannigan-Fowles.

Finally, Big Blue signed veteran defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter to a “one-year, $1.775 million deal,” according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Ledbetter has bounced around the league since being drafted in 2017 (round six), and the Giants are technically his sixth NFL organization at age 31 in June.

He’s played for or signed to the practice squad of the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars before NYG, and has recorded 3.5 sacks, 12 QB hits and 10 tackles for a loss in 53 career appearances.

Giants Continue to Stockpile DL Depth & Special Teams Experience With Jeremiah Ledbetter & Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

You might say the Giants currently have quantity over quality on the interior of the defensive line — outside of star D-tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Perhaps, new edge rusher Chauncey Golston can help chip in here on passing downs, but assuming he’s more of an outside linebacker than a defensive lineman in the Giants’ 3-4 system, there are a lot of question marks behind Lawrence.

Cut candidate Rakeem Nunez-Roches is still a potential starter next to Lawrence along with newcomer Roy Robertson-Harris, while Ledbetter joins Ross Blacklock to provide some experience behind them. There’s also a collection of recent prospects vying for spots on the depth chart, including Elijah Chatman, D.J. Davidson, Jordon Riley and Casey Rogers.

With potential draft picks and UDFAs still on the horizon, expect a massive camp competition on the defensive line.

As for Flannigan-Fowles, he’ll join a revamped linebacker room that has replaced last year’s reserves and core special teamers (Matthew Adams, Ty Summers, Isaiah Simmons and Carter Coughlin) with signings Chris Board and the aforementioned Flannigan-Fowles.

Restricted free agent linebacker Dyontae Johnson also re-signed in a similar role.

Giants OLB Patrick Johnson Returns to Eagles in Free Agency

As noted above, Johnson went back to the Eagles after spending most of the 2024 campaign with the Giants.

Big Blue initially claimed the edge defender off waivers when Philadelphia cut him in September, but he didn’t really stand out as a pass rusher with 1 quarterback pressure and zero sacks (per Pro Football Focus).

Giants media personnel always praised Johnson for his special teams ability, and that’s where the G-Men will miss him most considering he logged 263 ST snaps in 12 games, but he hasn’t provided much of an impact on defense throughout his four years in the league.