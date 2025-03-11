Giants End ‘Few Years’ Wait to Sign ‘Team-Leading’ Free Agent

Abusy opening day of negotiations in 2025 NFL free agency included the New York Giants finally signing a free agent they’ve been interested in for a “few years,” Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board.

The Giants agreed with Board on “a two-year deal worth up to $6 million” on Monday, March 10, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who also pointed out Board’s “a player they had interest in over the past few years. Never worked out … until now.”

Board might not be counted on to make an impact in the starting defense for the Giants, but he was a “team-leading” force on special teams in Baltimore. His “most active” efforts in football’s third phase are why one reporter is surprised the Ravens didn’t do more to keep Board in the fold.

Giants Finally Get Their Man

Waiting a few years to sign Board and still revisiting the idea in 2025 shows how highly the Giants regard the 29-year-old. General manager Joe Schoen staying true to an earlier assessment of the player is a brave policy when his every decision is under scrutiny after a 3-11 season and amid intense pressure from co-owner John Mara.

Ironically, Board was held in similarly high regard by the Ravens. At least based on the team that signed him an undrafted free agent in 2018 bringing Board back last season, after he’d spent the previous two years with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Board still had a home at M&T Bank Stadium because of his standout skills on special teams. Those talents will be welcomed by a Giants team busy fortifying the unit this offseason.

Schoen’s efforts have included retaining his long-snapper, as well as his punter. The Giants also re-signed a linebacker of their own who thrives as part of the kick, cover and return teams.

Now a solid special teams unit gets a true impact player. One the Ravens may regret not paying to return.

Ravens Criticized for Chris Board Stance

Board’s utility made it surprising the Ravens didn’t make his re-signing a priority. Among those taken off guard by the Giants swooping in was Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

He’s “Surprised the Ravens weren’t more aggressive in trying to keep Board, who was voted the special teams captain last year. Board played team-leading 386 special teams snaps last year (Harrison was second with 336). Also contributed as reserve ILB, his role increasing as yr went on.”

Zrebiec also questioned Board’s departure alongside fellow linebacker Malik Harrison signing with AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers. The latter move was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, leaving Zrebiec to note the Ravens are now “without two defensive reserves and their two most active special teamers.”

Zrebiec’s right to sound a note of concern, but the Ravens will still get by without Harrison and Board. Special teams has long been a team strength under head coach John Harbaugh, while general manager Eric DeCosta has other free agents to make decisions about.

Those key players include fullback Patrick Ricard, safety Ar’Darius Washington and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Deciding the futures of this rugged trio will define the rest of a free agency period the Ravens began in style by keeping an All-Pro stud.

The Giants haven’t made many splash moves, but snagging Board still rates as a small victory for a beleaguered regime.