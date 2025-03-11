Hi, Subscriber

Giants End ‘Few Years’ Wait to Sign ‘Team-Leading’ Free Agent

  • 36 Shares
  • Updated
Chris Board
Getty
The New York Giants ended a wait of a "few years" to sign a "team-leading" free agent.

Abusy opening day of negotiations in 2025 NFL free agency included the New York Giants finally signing a free agent they’ve been interested in for a “few years,” Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board.

The Giants agreed with Board on “a two-year deal worth up to $6 million” on Monday, March 10, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who also pointed out Board’s “a player they had interest in over the past few years. Never worked out … until now.”

Board might not be counted on to make an impact in the starting defense for the Giants, but he was a “team-leading” force on special teams in Baltimore. His “most active” efforts in football’s third phase are why one reporter is surprised the Ravens didn’t do more to keep Board in the fold.

Giants Finally Get Their Man

Waiting a few years to sign Board and still revisiting the idea in 2025 shows how highly the Giants regard the 29-year-old. General manager Joe Schoen staying true to an earlier assessment of the player is a brave policy when his every decision is under scrutiny after a 3-11 season and amid intense pressure from co-owner John Mara.

Ironically, Board was held in similarly high regard by the Ravens. At least based on the team that signed him an undrafted free agent in 2018 bringing Board back last season, after he’d spent the previous two years with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Board still had a home at M&T Bank Stadium because of his standout skills on special teams. Those talents will be welcomed by a Giants team busy fortifying the unit this offseason.

Schoen’s efforts have included retaining his long-snapper, as well as his punter. The Giants also re-signed a linebacker of their own who thrives as part of the kick, cover and return teams.

Now a solid special teams unit gets a true impact player. One the Ravens may regret not paying to return.

Ravens Criticized for Chris Board Stance

Board’s utility made it surprising the Ravens didn’t make his re-signing a priority. Among those taken off guard by the Giants swooping in was Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

He’s “Surprised the Ravens weren’t more aggressive in trying to keep Board, who was voted the special teams captain last year. Board played team-leading 386 special teams snaps last year (Harrison was second with 336). Also contributed as reserve ILB, his role increasing as yr went on.”

Zrebiec also questioned Board’s departure alongside fellow linebacker Malik Harrison signing with AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers. The latter move was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, leaving Zrebiec to note the Ravens are now “without two defensive reserves and their two most active special teamers.”

Zrebiec’s right to sound a note of concern, but the Ravens will still get by without Harrison and Board. Special teams has long been a team strength under head coach John Harbaugh, while general manager Eric DeCosta has other free agents to make decisions about.

Those key players include fullback Patrick Ricard, safety Ar’Darius Washington and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Deciding the futures of this rugged trio will define the rest of a free agency period the Ravens began in style by keeping an All-Pro stud.

The Giants haven’t made many splash moves, but snagging Board still rates as a small victory for a beleaguered regime.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Roy Robertson-Harris's headshot R. Robertson-Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Giants End ‘Few Years’ Wait to Sign ‘Team-Leading’ Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x