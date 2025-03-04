Giants’ 68-Game Starter Is ‘Getting Buzz’ in Free Agency: Insider

The New York Giants aren’t expected to have too many highly coveted unrestricted free agents in 2025, but there is one player who has been “getting buzz” around the NFL according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler — and that is long-time NYG wide receiver Darius Slayton.

“It’s a thin free agent WR class, and Slayton has put up respectable numbers in a bad New York offense for years,” Fowler wrote on March 2. Adding that “he also has raw speed. [And that] Slayton could be this year’s Darnell Mooney.”

Unfortunately for the Giants, the ESPN reporter wasn’t the only insider that heard Slayton’s name come up at the NFL combine.

On March 3, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer labeled Slayton as a potential “free agent surprise” — a section of his article dedicated for players that “will surprise people with what they bring home” salary-wise on the open market.

“In six NFL seasons, [Slayton has] never even posted an 800-yard campaign, but he brings the element of speed, is still just 28, and could be a solution for a team that doesn’t like what’s widely seen as a so-so draft class at the position,” Breer relayed.

Similarly, Fowler categorized Slayton as an “under-the-radar player who might do better than you’d think in free agency.”

How much might that be? Mooney, the example Fowler cited, made $13 million per year last offseason. Slayton could earn something on that level.

Could Be Time for Giants to Let Darius Slayton Move on in NFL Free Agency

Some have argued in favor of keeping Slayton at the right price, but if he’s generating enough intrigue to command a higher salary than expected, the Giants should just allow the former six-year contributor and 68-game starter (including playoffs) to walk in free agency.

Slayton is a good, solid player, but he can be replaced. In fact, he can be upgraded on fairly easily either in free agency or the draft if things break right.

The Giants also have more pressing positional needs that should take priority when push comes to shove. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan highlighted two of them while speaking on a podcast (shared via Talkin’ Giants on March 3) — right guard and cornerback.

Per Raanan, Big Blue fans should expect the front office to be very active when it comes to filling both right guard and cornerback with a top-of-line veteran in free agency. This means improving upon 2024 starters Greg Van Roten and Adoree’ Jackson — two more unrestricted free agents — which should also help prospects John Michael Schmitz and Deonte Banks as they’re both directly impacted by the play of the RG and CB1/2 roles.

If the Giants were to plug all these holes, including quarterback, then and only then should they splurge on Slayton. But it makes more sense to buy low on more of a high upside wide receiver in 2025.

Will Giants Draft Pick Jalin Hyatt Get an Opportunity to Start if Darius Slayton Leaves?

Another in-house candidate to replace Slayton is former third-round selection Jalin Hyatt.

On February 27, Raanan identified Hyatt as the Giants player most in need of a change of scenery in 2025.

“The 2024 season was a disaster for Hyatt,” the reporter wrote. “He started the summer as the No. 2 receiver behind Malik Nabers (ahead of Darius Slayton) and finished with eight catches on 19 targets for 62 yards and no touchdowns. That was in 16 games with three starts.”

“It was clear from watching Hyatt that he was unhappy with the situation,” Raanan continued. “This is a 2023 third-round pick with incredible speed who averaged over 16 yards per catch as a rookie.”

The beat reporter concluded that “considering his discontent, it might benefit everyone for him to have a fresh start elsewhere,” but would Slayton’s departure provide Hyatt with a new lease on life?

It’d certainly be a risky move to just hand Hyatt the starting job in 2025 without any sort of competition. So, the Giants shouldn’t necessarily cater to him that much.

But attempting to develop him a little bit with a higher snap share couldn’t hurt. After all, general manager Joe Schoen did trade up to get him in the draft.