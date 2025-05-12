NFL Makes Troubling New York Giants Announcement

The New York Giants have experienced a rough few years, but with new quarterback Russell Wilson in the fold for at least one year, fans are hoping for a comeback season in 2025. The upcoming season should make for an interesting one, since it’s pretty much a make or break year for head coach Brian Daboll. Having Wilson heading up the squad should offer some much-needed veteran guidance between players, too.

Ahead of the new season, the NFL has released the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. It’s not much different from earlier reports that have surfaced indicating the difficulty of each team’s schedules for 2025, and that’s bad news for the Giants.

New York Giants’ 2025 Strength of Schedule

The New York Giants were tied for the worst record in the NFL last season, so one would that they could catch a break when it comes to their strength of schedule in 2025. But, one would be wrong. According to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, despite having one of the worst records in the NFL for 2024, the Giants have the most difficult schedule for next season. Based on opponent winning percentage from last year, the Giants will have the toughest opponents, followed by the Bears and the Lions, who are both tied at No. 2.

Seriously, can’t the Giants catch a break? The reason the Giants got handed such a doozie of a schedule despite their weak record in the NFL last season is because of the collective performance of the NFC North during the 2024 season. That’s also why the Bears, Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all have more difficult schedules.

As for teams that got off easy, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules for 2025.

Thankfully, it’s worth noting that just because a team has a difficult roster of games, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll have a bad season. So, there’s hope, Giants enthusiasts.

Reaction to the NFL Strength of Schedule

It’s certainly a bummer for New York Giants fans to see their team get hit with such a difficult roster of game. Followers took to X to comment on the NFL’s post with the 2025 strength of schedule.

Some followers commented on the New York Giants having the toughest schedule for 2025. “It’s not a shock that the Giants have the hardest,” one follower stated. “What did the Giants do to deserve this?!” another said along with a skull emoji. “Really had to give the Giants the hardest schedule? Bad enough already…” another stated.

Other followers noticed that the 49ers were given an easy schedule and said that they weren’t surprised. “League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another stated.

The NFL season will start with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL will also announce the full regular-season schedule of games on May 14.