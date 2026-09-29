Giants May Not Be Done Dealing After J.J. McCarthy Trade

The New York Giants have been a pretty trade-happy team in their first year under John Harbaugh.

It started in training camp, with a deal that sent backup guard Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

Then, right before 53-man roster cuts, they shipped backup offensive tackle Joshua Ezeudu to the Kansas City Chiefs, netting a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

Most recently, in the wake of Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury, the Giants flipped a 2027 fifth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy, adding a former first-round draft choice to their quarterback room.

But according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, Big Blue may not be done dealing just yet.

Giants May Be Working on Joey Porter Jr. Trade

Stapleton provided a new update Tuesday morning regarding a trade between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., a player Big Blue has been rumored to be interested in for some time.

“Are Giants pushing for CB Joey Porter Jr. from Steelers? The whispers in back channels have gotten louder in DMs and texts since Sunday. If it happens, I won’t be surprised,” Stapleton wrote in a post on X.

“Still not sure it does or what the cost would be. I guess if you’re NYG, you hope JPJ forces PIT hand.”

Some Giants fans may be thinking to themselves that after giving up a fifth-round pick for McCarthy on Monday, would they really be looking to make another move like trading for Porter? Stapleton says yes.

“The league has been trying to connect Giants to Joey Porter Jr. for weeks, and I’ve heard nothing concrete on that front in that span – until late Sunday,” continued Stapleton in a follow-up post.

“I brushed it off, but then yesterday post-JJ trade the speculation picked up again in league circles. So we’ll see.”

It seems like the Giants are interested in continuing to make their team better, despite the current circumstances.

There’s no doubt they could use an injection of talent at cornerback. Their secondary has a distinct lack of high-end talent.

But would a trade really be worth it?

Should the Giants Trade for Joey Porter Jr.?

Before losing Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns to season-ending injuries, the New York Giants had a serious chance of contending with some of the high-end teams in the NFC.

Now, it’s going to be a lot harder. Should the Giants really be in the market for giving up premium 2027 draft picks for a player of Porter’s caliber?

The answer is probably no. The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback is a great talent, but he’s not an elite lockdown cornerback.

Not only that, but New York would have to give him a lucrative contract extension the moment he steps through the door.

Spotrac expects Porter to land a four-year, $109.7 million extension, paying him $27.4 million per year. That would make him the seventh-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The Giants are better off preserving the draft capital they have left and standing pat despite the opportunity of landing a good player.