Super Bowl Edge Reaches Out to Giants After Brian Burns News

The New York Giants had to trade decent draft capital to add to their options at quarterback, but the team won’t need anything so elaborate and costly to respond to losing All-Pro edge-rusher Brian Burns for the season. Not when a two-time Super Bowl-winning edge-rusher is already volunteering his services.

It’s an offer of help from a free agent the Giants know well. Veteran Jason Pierre-Paul posted a message on ‘X’ that read simply, “@Giants what’s up.”

Short and to the point, but the timing of JPP’s social media post was more significant. It came on Monday, September 28, the same day three-time Pro Bowler Burns was ruled out for the rest of the campaign because of a knee injury.

Burns actually tore his ACL during the less than impressive 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. His absence means the Giants need reinforcements in the pass-rush department.

They needed those reinforcements even before Burns got hurt. Especially when his fellow edge-rushers, including 2025 NFL draft third-overall pick Abdul Carter, are struggling to get to quarterbacks.

At least seeing what Pierre-Paul has left makes sense for the Giants, despite the 37-year-old having played in just six games since 2022. Fortunately for JPP, key figures at the Giants might welcome a reunion with the former first-round pick who helped the 2011 team win a Super Bowl.

Those figures include another modern franchise icon who completed his own comeback this offseason.

Jason Pierre-Paul Reunion Could Have Backers

One person who might welcome Pierre-Paul back into the fold is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He spent four seasons as JPP’s teammate from 2014-17.

Beckham’s still struggling to contribute during his second tour with the Giants, so a reunion with a familiar face might help. As Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post put it, “If Odell, why not JPP? The band back together.”

If Odell, why not JPP? The band back together https://t.co/koRezWNrzn — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 28, 2026

It’s a fair point when Beckham’s familiarity with Pierre-Paul is added to the presence of head coach John Harbaugh. The latter worked with JPP for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season.

Pierre-Paul registered three sacks in 14 games on Harbaugh’s watch. Harbs still runs a defense based on hybrid outside linebacker, defensive end types like Pierre-Paul.

The system isn’t working so well this year because the Giants’ versatile rush ends aren’t producing.

Giants Need Help at Edge-Rusher

This isn’t the first time Pierre-Paul has made a pitch to the Giants about a reunion, but it’s the first time the team should listen. JPP posted back in May, “@nygiants I’m still available and ready to take on some OT’s and dominate in run-stop football the GIANTS WAY. Let’s make it happen, Giant Fans, Giant Nation Let’s go!! I know I know I know.”

The Giants probably thought they wouldn’t need help in those areas with so many star edge-rushers in the lineup. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out as planned through three games.

Current starting outside linebackers are not winning enough pass-rush matchups, nor setting hard edges against the run. Carter’s continuing to flop, and so is fellow top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

They were both missing in action around the pass pocket against the Titans. Thibodeaux and Carter mustered “0 sacks, 0 hits, 0 hurries, 1 tackle (KT),” per SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes.

Improving these numbers will be tough enough without Burns. Carter and Thibodeaux need help, and it may not come from Chauncey Golston, who appears to be focusing more on playing a new spot in the trenches.

Pierre-Paul might not have much left, but he surely rates a workout after the blow of losing Burns. This could be a cost-effective way to fix another injury-enforced problem than when the Giants parted with a 2027 fifth-round pick to trade for ex-Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy after edging past the Titans.