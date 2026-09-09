Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Notable Change to Appearance Before Giants’ Week 1 Action

The New York Giants are ready to go for the 2026 campaign, which will see them kick things off with a Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Giants underwent quite a few changes over the offseason, and they will find out right away just how they stack up against one of their top competitors in the NFC East.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding New York this offseason has revolved around fan favorite wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.‘s return to town. After not playing at all in 2025, Beckham completed an improbable comeback by earning a spot on the Giants’ initial 53-man roster to break training camp. And now that he is officially back, Beckham has made a very noticeable change to his appearance that will get New York fans everywhere fired up.

“You know what time it is” – Odell Beckham Jr https://t.co/CV5C1zFtUx— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 9, 2026

Beckham began his career with the Giants after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Shortly after that, Beckham transformed himself into one of the top wide receivers in the league. In each of his first three seasons, Beckham was a Pro Bowler, while also earning a pair of All-Pro Second Team selections and the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Over time, Beckham’s relationship with New York soured, and he was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns. While he remained productive at his various stops across the league since departing the Giants, Beckham has failed to reach the heights he hit earlier in his career. Still, he proved throughout the summer that he can be a productive secondary playmaker when called upon.

After finding his way back to New York, Beckham managed to find a way to stick around on a crowded wide receiver depth chart to begin the year. In a tribute to his first stint with the team, Beckham showed up to practice on Wednesday sporting a new blonde hairdo, which is a look he sported for the majority of his five years with the Giants to begin his career.

Odell Beckham Jr’s blonde hair is back,” Connor Hughes of SNY shared in a post on X, with Beckham simply saying, “You know what time it is,” when asked about the return of his blonde hair.

Giants Hoping Odell Beckham Jr. Turns Back the Clock in More Than One Way

Getty Odell Beckham Jr. is changing his jersey number back to his old No. 13 with the Giants

We’ve already seen Beckham alter his appearance in a way, as he will be going back to his old No. 13 jersey from his first with the Giants, too. Now, he’s got the hair to go along with it. It’s safe to say this is a bit of a blast from the past for Beckham and New York fans everywhere, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what Beckham looks like or is wearing, as long as he can produce when he’s on the field.

Beckham isn’t the No. 1 wide receiver he once was earlier in his career, but he still can make an impact for a Giants team that has a lot of young talent at its disposal, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. With that in mind, all eyes will be on Beckham and the rest of his New York teammates to see how they fare in their highly anticipated clash against Dallas on Sunday night.