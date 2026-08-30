Giants Decide Odell Beckham Jr.’s Roster Fate: Report

John Harbaugh set Odell Beckham Jr. a challenge, and the New York Giants have finally decided whether the returning wide receiver passed the test at the deadline for final roster cuts.

OBJ “is making the Giants 53-man roster, per sources, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The latter noted how “Beckham proved he can get open + stay healthy this summer. Didn’t miss a practice after full year out of the league.”

Raanan also pointed out how “John Harbaugh wanted Beckham to earn his roster spot. He did.”

This is the feel-good ending to Beckham’s attempted comeback with the Giants. His status is also deserved reward for how a 33-year-old who’s torn his left ACL twice worked hard to defy his doubters and show he still has value as a pass-catcher in the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. Earned John Harbaugh’s Renewed Faith

Harbaugh all but confirmed Beckham would stay put after his efforts in the Giants’ third and final preseason game. The veteran got his hands on three receptions for 53 yards.

Those catches continued a late-offseason revival from Beckham. He showed Harbaugh glimpses of the sure-handed and versatile target the coach had working for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Beckham chose the perfect moment to remind Harbaugh of his enduring talents. The Giants needed all the able-bodied receivers they could get after Calvin Austin III suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his ACL during practice on Tuesday, August 25.

Due to the cold nature of life in the NFL, Austin’s misfortune was Beckham’s opportunity. The player who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year for the Giants in 2014 seized the opportunity with both hands.