Odell Beckham Jr. Hit With Harsh Truth Before Giants Preseason Opener

The New York Giants have been grinding over the past few weeks with training camp underway, and they will finally get their first opportunity to take the field for some live-game action on Saturday. While this is only preseason game No. 1, it’s clear this is an important contest for several players on New York’s roster.

One area fans will be paying close attention to is the wide receiver spot, as several veterans are competing for what may only be one or two positions on the depth chart. Among that group is Odell Beckham Jr., and while his reunion with the team has been fun so far, he has been hit with a harsh truth by a Giants insider ahead of this contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Odell Beckham Jr. Needs a Big Game vs. the Vikings

Beckham got his start in the NFL with the Giants, as he immediately turned himself into one of the best players at his position in the league after getting selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons, Beckham earned three Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro Second Team honors, and the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Since forcing his way out of town, though, Beckham has struggled to find his footing in the pros. Injuries certainly haven’t helped, but he didn’t even sign with a new team last season, instead setting his sights on a comeback attempt in 2026. The Giants have given him an opportunity, but there’s no guarantee he will make the roster.

Beckham is competing alongside guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Hodgins, Braxton Berrios, and Jalin Hyatt for what will be at most two roster spots. While Beckham has held his own so far in training camp, team insider Dan Duggan of The Athletic believes he’s going to need to shine during preseason play if he wants a shot at sticking with the team.

“The former Giants star’s homecoming has mostly been quiet. Beckham doesn’t look washed up, but he’s not making plays in training camp, either,” Duggan wrote. “Perhaps Beckham will raise his play when the lights come on in the preseason games. Beckham doesn’t play special teams, so he needs to show enough value as a receiver to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Making some plays Saturday could help build momentum toward that objective.”

All Eyes Are on Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Giants’ Preseason Opener

In some ways, Beckham is fighting an uphill battle when it comes to securing a spot on New York’s roster. As Duggan noted, Beckham doesn’t play on special teams, so he’s going to need to truly make his mark as a pass catcher. Beyond that, he hasn’t suited up for an actual NFL game since midway through the 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins.

Hyatt may already be bowing out of this competition after he was ruled out for the preseason opener, but there is still work that needs to be done by Beckham if he wants to solidify his spot with the team. That starts with putting together a big game against the Vikings, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.