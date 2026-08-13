Giants Make Preseason Promise to Odell Beckham Jr.

John Harbaugh wouldn’t make any guarantees to Odell Beckham Jr. about his return to the New York Giants, but the head coach has made one promise to the iconic veteran wide receiver.

Beckham will play in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason. He’ll take to the field when the Giants host the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

Harbaugh confirmed Beckham’s participation to reporters, including Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, on Wednesday.

Getting a few snaps in the opening exhibition contest is another step in the right direction for Beckham. The 33-year-old faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot after not playing since 2024 and having to overcome tearing his left ACL twice.

Beckham’s chances didn’t look good early on, but recent developments bode well for him locking a down a key role within a depleted receiver room. Showing out against the Vikings would only strengthen his case, particularly if OBJ gets to share the lineup with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Odell Beckham Jr. Ticks Another Important Box

Being involved against the Vikings is one more box ticked for Beckham, as he tries to prove to Harbaugh he can make an impact once the games matter. Beckham is staying relevant by trending in the right direction at this stage of the offseason program.

Every week seems to herald a further positive update about the important progress OBJ is making. He’s shown “No physical drop-off despite seemingly taking every snap he has been given. Doesn’t appear to be any fewer than the rest of WR fighting for a spot on the team,” according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Updates like these are good news for a Giants offense still waiting on star wideout Malik Nabers to recover fully from his own ACL injury. Nabers will be Dart’s go-to receiver once he’s 100 percent, but the Giants still need another playmakers to emerge at the position.

Beckham can stake his claim on a depth chart otherwise littered with journeymen like free-agent signing Darnell Mooney, or unproven youngsters like 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Malachi Fields.

None of those names can match Beckham’s flair for making highlight-worthy catches. Nor at getting open in the red zone. Putting those things back onto the field in some sort of competitive action is Beckham’s next step toward showing this year’s Giants he deserves a roster spot.

Giants Confident Headed Into Preseason Opener

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston best summed up the growing sense of confidence about what Beckham could do in the preseason opener. Winston told reporters on Wednesday how Beckham’s “hungry for more, because he feels like he’s just got some unfinished business, and he’s excited. I can’t wait to hear the fans yell when he run out there and catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in MetLife Stadium.”

Those words would have sounded fanciful just over a month ago, but Beckham has changed the narrative for the better. Harbaugh’s recognized the change, while also acknowledging how much the Giants continue to need credible targets to emerge in the passing game.

Beckham still qualifies as a useful pass-catcher, so a successful showing against the Vikings will surely guarantee his comeback goes on longer than expected.