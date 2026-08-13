Giants Won’t Play Big-Time Draft Bust in Preseason Opener

The New York Giants seem like they’re headed toward a parting of ways with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt just 3 years after they traded up to select him in the NFL Draft.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday that Hyatt won’t play in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon.

“Jalin Hyatt will be ruled out, as far as an injury,” Harbaugh said on Thursday.

Giants Seem Destined to Release Jalin Hyatt

ESPN’s 53-man roster prediction on the eve of training camp sees the Giants keep 6 wide receivers and leaves Hyatt out in the cold.

In ESPN’s roster model, the Giants keep Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Hyatt was a 3rd-round pick (No. 73 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft after winning the 2022 Biletnikoff Award at Tennessee.

Through his 1st 3 seasons, Hyatt has just 36 receptions for 470 yards and has yet to score a touchdown, with career highs of 23 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie.

Hyatt is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.62 million rookie contract.

Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine put Hyatt on his list of “underperforming” Giants draft picks down to their last chance in 2026, putting his chances of making the roster at just 5 percent.