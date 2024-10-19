Giants Reveal Final Week 7 Roster Move vs. Eagles: Report

The New York Giants will only make one roster move ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan was among the first to report the news on October 19.

“[Outside linebacker] Tomon Fox is the Giants’ only elevation for Sunday vs. Eagles, per source,” Raanan relayed. He added that Fox “could see some defensive snaps with Kayvon Thibodeaux out but likely mostly a special teams move.”

This was the expected move heading into Saturday, as both Raanan and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan predicted that Fox would be the lone practice squad elevation in Week 7.

The latter also noted that he doesn’t think this gameday promotion has anything to do with the status of star pass rusher Brian Burns. Like Raanan, Duggan attributed Fox’s presence to being more about his special teams acumen, stating that he provides more than fellow backup OLB Boogie Basham in that regard.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fox was utilized on 19 special teams snaps when he was elevated in Week 2. His ST grade wasn’t great, however, as PFF charged him with a missed tackle and a 47.9 out of 100 overall.

Giants Expected to Split RB Usage Between Devin Singletary & Tyrone Tracy in Week 7

After Week 6, there was a question of whether or not rookie Tyrone Tracy unseated veteran Devin Singletary for the lead running back role while the latter was sidelined with injury.

On October 18, SNY contributor John Flanigan reported that Tracy is still “expected to see significant playing time” against the Eagles with Singletary back in the lineup.

“Tracy certainly has earned himself more playing time moving forward, as he slotted in tremendously in place of Singletary the past two weeks, receiving back-to-back Rookie of the Week nominations along the way,” Flanigan noted. “While the Giants went 1-1 over that span, he certainly did his part — totaling a combined 237 yards from scrimmage while breaking six tackles, hauling in 11 of 13 targets thrown his way, and scoring his first career touchdown.”

The SNY writer also quoted head coach Brian Daboll, who confirmed that Tracy has “earned” more usage, as well as offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

“Tyrone [Tracy] has capitalized on his opportunities,” Kafka said on October 17. “He’s done a great job in the pass game, in the screen game, in the running game. We’re just going to continue building off of that.”

Although the Giants have strategized around using a clear RB1 in every game this season, it appears that could change in Week 7. Perhaps, more of a 50/50 split will occur at the position for the first time in 2024.

Giants Beat Reporter Predicts NYG Victory Over Eagles

The Giants have only defeated the Eagles once over their past six meetings, including the NFC divisional round loss in January of 2023.

Despite that, an optimistic Duggan predicted that Big Blue would win in Week 7. “Giants 24, Eagles 20,” the beat writer began at the bottom of an October 18 article.

Explaining: “I may have gotten ahead of myself last Sunday afternoon when I tweeted that the Giants would beat the Eagles while watching Philadelphia stumble through its win against a woeful Cleveland Browns team. The [Andrew] Thomas injury removes some of my conviction, but the Eagles also lost their star left tackle.”

“The Eagles are 4-7 since Week 13 of last season,” he added, concluding that “they’re a flawed team, so I’ll stand by my belief that the Giants can pull off the upset.”