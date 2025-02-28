Giants’ Plan B Post-Stafford Includes Final Big ‘Swing’ & ‘Sobering Realization’

The New York Giants officially missed out on a Matthew Stafford trade on February 28, as the Los Angeles Rams and their quarterback agreed to a restructured deal.

This was always a possibility — if not the most likely outcome — and now the Giants will have to figure out a plan B, and that includes a multitude of options. Compiling several different reports and theories from people both covering Big Blue and the NFL as a whole, here is what we know about the Giants’ backup plan so far.

First off, NYG general manager Joe Schoen still plans to carry out a two-pronged approach when it comes to solving the quarterback position.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s jobs are on the line in 2025. They do not have the luxury of taking chances at quarterback like they’ve done in the past. With that in mind, NorthJersey.com Giants insider Art Stapleton reiterated that the G-Men plan to add two QBs this offseason.

“There is a sense that the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen want to sign a veteran and also draft their quarterback of the future with a trade from No. 3 to No. 1 receiving strong consideration should that opportunity present itself with the Tennessee Titans,” Stapleton wrote following the Stafford news on February 28. “The price could start at a pair of third-round picks, several league sources indicated to NorthJersey.com and The Record, and the negotiation would continue from there.”

Stapleton has noted in the past that the Giants have yet to decide if they would select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, given the choice between the two.

Similarly, New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard agreed that trading up to No. 1 overall could be Schoen’s next big “swing” on X, calling this “option B.”

Giants Named in Conflicting Reports Involving QBs Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold & More in NFL Free Agency

Along with drafting a quarterback in round one — which is now expected by most covering the Giants — Big Blue is looking into more of a veteran bridge according to several reports. The second prong of the plan, in case Ward or Sanders isn’t ready Week 1.

It’s too early to say which veteran signal-caller is the current favorite to quarterback the Giants, but New York Post insider Paul Schwartz explained that “there is a sobering realization that all these players have flaws and concerns.”

For example, on Sam Darnold, who Schwartz called the “best” of this current bunch of free agents, the reporter relayed: “The Giants are concerned about bringing Darnold back into the New York/New Jersey market, as he is a failed former [New York] Jets starter.”

On February 28, SNY’s Connor Hughes confirmed that Schoen and Daboll have “discussed” Darnold as their next QB, as well as Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and “a number of other veteran quarterbacks” including Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Insider Says Giants ‘Shifting Their Interest’ to Aaron Rodgers After Matthew Stafford News

Perhaps the largest shift in Giants QB odds after the Stafford news involved Rodgers. In part, because The Athletic’s lead NFL insider Dianna Russini reported the following:

“The New York Giants are now shifting their interest to Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been discussing it all week in Indy per sources.”

Although Russini’s statement carries a lot of weight, there are conflicting reports when it comes to the Jets cast-off and former four-time NFL MVP.

Hughes stressed that the Giants are only discussing Rodgers as a viable option at this time, relaying: “The Giants & members of their coaching staff have touched base with former members of Jets coaching staff to discuss working with Rodgers the last two years. They received rave reviews. Public perception of Aaron Rodgers the person, teammate very different from those who worked with him.”

While Stapleton reported: “As of Wednesday, Rodgers had not reached out to the Giants personally despite reported rumors and the Giants had yet to talk to him, according to two individuals with knowledge of the situation.”

Along with Rodgers and the other veterans listed above, The Athletic’s NYG correspondent Dan Duggan reminded that Kirk Cousins could still enter the mix if the Atlanta Falcons elect to release him.

In other words, it appears the Giants are back to square one after missing out on Stafford.