NYG Reporter ‘Pretty Certain’ of Giants’ Backup Plan If Stafford Pursuit Fails

The growing sense at the NFL Combine is that the New York Giants’ “top priority” at quarterback is working out a trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, at least according to ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan on February 26.

As the day went on, others confirmed Raanan’s feeling on the Giants’ interest in Stafford, including The Athletic’s lead NFL insider Dianna Russini and New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard. Which led NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton to make a very bold prediction on social media.

“Here are two scenarios of which I am pretty certain,” Stapleton said on X. “[One,] the Giants will make a strong push that is ongoing to trade for Matthew Stafford. [And two,] if the Giants don’t get Stafford, I believe prior to the April 24 NFL Draft, they will trade up to No. 1 with the [Tennessee] Titans for their QB.”

Stapleton also noted that if the Titans’ goal is to slide back but remain in the top three in order to have a chance at edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, then the price for such a trade could be “lower than some may anticipate.”

With the help of The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler — who spoke with Stapleton earlier this week — the two hypothesized that this “lower” price could range from two third rounders (plus the No. 3 pick) to a second rounder and a third rounder (plus the No. 3 pick). But neither anticipated that a move up to No. 1 would cost an extra first rounder.

Giants Still Believed to Be Undecided When It Comes to Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders at No. 1 Overall

If the Giants do trade up to No. 1 overall, then they would have their choice of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. According to Stapleton — and Giants general manager Joe Schoen himself (more on that below) — Big Blue is still very early in the process of determining which prospect they prefer in that scenario.

“Here’s the thing with the Giants and Cam Ward,” Stapleton wrote on February 26, “because a completely unknown part of this equation [is]: Team brass has not met with him behind closed doors yet – not once. Ward has been working out in different spots, he wasn’t at the Shrine Bowl and was not at Senior Bowl.”

Explaining: “This week is the first time Ward will sit at a whiteboard, diagram plays for [head coach Brian] Daboll and answer their questions. The draft pursuit could change dramatically at the Combine, and then it’s a race to the finish line where you’d imagine Giants put Sanders and Ward through the exact same process from that point.”

If Schoen and the Giants even consider trading up in 2025, it would make sense that they grill both QB prospects in every area possible. After all, this could be the last big decision he and Daboll make if things go south.

Giants GM Joe Schoen Says NYG Is Open to Trading Up or Back in Draft, But Have ‘a Lot of Work to Do’ Before That

Schoen was quick to calm down reporters on February 25, while speaking at the NFL Combine.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do on [determining what to do with the No. 3 pick],” the Giants GM said Tuesday, with a smile. “This is a great opportunity for us… First time to get around some of the prospects and have conversations with them. First time meeting them. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“We have an idea of three to five players, six players, seven, whatever it may be,” Schoen added. “And move back scenarios… we’ll also look at moving up if that’s a possibility… We’ll look at all different scenarios.”

He also referred to this week as the “infancy stage” of getting to know these prospects, and that includes Ward and Sanders.

Schoen stressed throughout that even if the Giants do draft a quarterback, they’d prefer to add a veteran signal-caller to the room as well.