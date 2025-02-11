Giants’ Coaching Hire Fuels Quarterback Speculation

Hi, Subscriber

Rams QB Matthew Stafford.
The New York Giants' latest coaching hire is fueling Matthew Stafford quarterback rumors.

In case you missed it, on February 10, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Giants “are hiring former [Jacksonville] Jaguars and [Buffalo] Bills WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant quarterbacks coach, per source.”

Normally, this would be the type of hire that most football fans would immediately gloss over, but an additional note from Schefter turned heads.

“Hall now reunites with his former Bills colleagues, HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, in New York,” he said, adding: “Hall also is the brother-in-law of current [Los Angeles] Rams QB Matthew Stafford.”

Now, does Hall’s presence mean the Giants are gunning for Stafford? Not necessarily, but the rare coincidence did raise some eyebrows around New York — especially considering how QB-starved the Big Blue franchise has been.

“Stafford, who was the winning quarterback in Super Bowl 56 in 2021, is unhappy with his Rams’ contract and could be made available one way or another,” New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy wrote on February 10. “If the Giants somehow attract Stafford, it changes their short-term outlook.”

Local radio shows like WFAN’s Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata also ran with this story, debating if Stafford would be a good fit with the Giants — as did many fans on social media.

Malik Nabers Started Matthew Stafford to Giants Speculation

The Stafford to the Giants rumors really began with star wide receiver Malik Nabers ahead of the Super Bowl, as the soon-to-be second-year playmaker gushed over the veteran quarterback during an interview.

He also dropped a since-deleted cryptic X post that appeared to hint that he wanted both Stafford and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to join Big Blue.

From more of a, “will the Rams even move on,” perspective, Stafford’s wife also opened the door for a new “adventure” on her podcast, “The Morning After,” on February 6.

“I love the city of [Los Angeles],” Kelly Stafford stated on her podcast. “I love the city of L.A. — I love living here… With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it.”

Continuing: “I value being respected and wanted over convenience. It would be very convenient to stay [in Los Angeles], very easy, but if someone doesn’t feel valued then I’m like, let’s hit the road. Let’s go on an adventure.”

Kelly Stafford also noted that the most difficult part of leaving Detroit was distancing her family from all of their friends and loved ones. So, perhaps having Hall around makes a Giants move more enticing.

Steelers & Vikings Profile as Giants’ Top Competition for Rams QB Matthew Stafford — If He Becomes Available

The NFL world is still waiting to see what happens with Stafford, although Sports Illustrated MMQB insider Albert Breer expressed that he doesn’t “understand” why no one is talking about this situation more while speaking with the Dan Patrick Show on February 4.

Breer also highlighted the Pittsburgh Steelers as the time that should seriously pursue Stafford, in his opinion. If that were to occur, Pittsburgh could pose a serious threat to the Giants’ chances — assuming Stafford even becomes available.

Kelly Stafford made it clear that wherever her husband ends up in 2025, he wants to win, and the Steelers have displayed a long track record of winning football under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Another theoretical roadblock could be the Minnesota Vikings, if they were to let Sam Darnold walk in free agency. Stafford to Minnesota would presumably only be a one-year deal with first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy recovering from injury, but if the Vikings called, the clear Super Bowl contender would be a no-brainer of a landing spot for the veteran QB.

Not only would Stafford have a legitimate shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy one more time in Minnesota, but he’d also be playing in a dome and learning a similar offense being that Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is a product of the Sean McVay tree.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

