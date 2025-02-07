Giants WR Malik Nabers Gushes Over 60,000-Yard QB Amid Trade Speculation

With jobs on the line in 2025, some believe the New York Giants should swing big on a veteran quarterback trade — and star wide receiver Malik Nabers just strongly hinted that he’d love for NYG to target one QB in particular on February 6.

After Nabers dropped a cryptic X post (later deleted) which appeared to connect back big-name Los Angeles Rams quarterback/wide receiver duo Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, NBC Sports analysts Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers followed up with him during an in-person interview on Radio Row.

“You told our friends over at [Pro Football Talk] that you wanted a veteran quarterback in the room,” Berry first noted during the Nabers interview. “And you tweeted yesterday… the number ‘9’ [Stafford], the number ‘10’ [Kupp], and a Rams emoji… Can we ask you about this?”

“It’s a pretty good riddle. I don’t know if everybody going to solve this one,” Nabers initially replied, playing coy. “I’m not giving it away a lot, but I feel like people know what I’m aiming for.”

Nabers then gushed over Stafford as a QB after Berry asked what he likes about his game.

“His arm talent is crazy,” Nabers said in response. “His side-arm is crazy. Where he throws the ball, his angles… bro, it’s crazy. He knows the defense. I mean, he’s a veteran quarterback. He led that team to the playoffs without [Kupp and Puka Nacua fully healthy throughout the year]. And when he got them back, he was able to do a lot of great things. I like the way he throws the football.”

Considering Stafford’s wife, Kelly, just publicly criticized the Rams for shopping Kupp, Nabers’ plan isn’t necessarily as farfetched as it might have seemed a month or two ago.

Kelly Stafford’s Cooper Kupp Trade Reaction Raised Eyebrows Around the NFL

If you’re still wondering why the Rams would trade Stafford with very few quarterback options on the roster behind him, just read Kelly Stafford’s visceral response to the Kupp news.

“I honestly wasn’t planning on discussing this but, hell, why not?” Kelly Stafford reacted on her podcast, “The Morning After,” which dropped on February 6.

“Matthew — you guys know this — true professional, always falls on the sword for his team, leader. I mean, he’s a coach in that building. He’s helping everyone do everything,” she began. Calling her husband “one of those guys that you root for because he does everything right.”

“Here’s the thing, I love the city of [Los Angeles],” Kelly continued. “I love the city of L.A. — I love living here… With that being said, I love an adventure. I am all for it.”

Stafford’s wife then brought up the idea of a trade, noting that there’s one scenario where the Rams could decide to move on and another scenario where her husband decides to leave.

“I value being respected and wanted over convenience,” she explained. “It would be very convenient to stay, very easy, but if someone doesn’t feel valued then I’m like, let’s hit the road. Let’s go on an adventure.”

“My husband wants to win,” she added later. “The trading away of Cooper [Kupp]? I guess I’m a little confused because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship — and I think if we go, we win. Then you’re in the Super Bowl and I think we have a chance against Kansas City. One play away, and all of a sudden now in the offseason you’re talking about trading your veteran wide receiver who has been a pillar in this place for eight years… and there’s now talk about trading your quarterback away?”

“It confuses me,” Kelly Stafford concluded the rant, “but again, I’m up for an adventure.”

Do Giants Have Enough Cap Space for Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp in a Package Deal With Rams?

Based on Kelly Stafford’s comments and the tight friendship between Kupp and Matthew Stafford, there’s been rumblings that the Rams could end up trading both players to one team in a sort of package deal.

Nabers’ deleted post and interview comments hinted that he’d be down for that sort of move from a Giants perspective, as would most NYG fans in all likelihood — but could general manager Joe Schoen swing such a deal?

The Giants currently have nearly $43.4 million in available cap space, and the 60,000-yard passer (including playoffs) and former Super Bowl champion carries a cap hit of approximately $49.67 million in 2025.

Kupp, a former Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, also comes with a $29.78 million cap hit.

Clearly, the Giants would have to work something out with the Rams where they take on a good chunk of the money, perhaps for better draft capital in return. NYG could also shed an extra $12.873 million by restructuring Stafford plus another $9.373 million by restructuring Kupp (per Over the Cap) — not to mention other potential restructure moves and cap casualties.

After all that, a Stafford-Kupp trade is most likely feasible for Big Blue. But the real question is whether or not it’s smart, considering the pair’s age and injury history.